Alberto M. Carvalho named 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year

BALTIMORE – Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho has been named the 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year by the Council of Great City Schools, which presented him with the distinguished Green-Garner Award.

The announcement came Thursday (Oct. 25) night during the Council’s 62nd Annual Fall Conference in Baltimore.

Every other year, the Council presents a superintendent from one of the 74 largest urban public-school systems in the country with the Green-Garner Award, the nation’s highest urban education honor recognizing outstanding contributions in education and named in memory of school leaders Richard R. Green and Edward Garner.

Superintendent Carvalho, who was nominated for this prestigious award by School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman, was honored for his commitment and passion to increase student achievement, bring 21st century learning to every school and bridge any and all gaps that may stand in the way of students in Miami-Dade County.

“Receiving the Green-Garner Award from the Council of the Great City Schools is proof that regardless of challenge or circumstance, anyone’s impossible can become everyone’s inevitable, through belief, skill, and will ,” said Superintendent Carvalho. “I am humbled by this recognition for it serves as an acknowledgement of the District’s impressive body of work over the past several years, including our NAEP-TUDA data, first-ever A-rating, and second consecutive school year with no F-rated traditional schools. I share this incredible honor and recognition with our students, educators, employees, community, and School Board.”

Receiving the Green-Garner award makes Superintendent Carvalho the winningest Superintendent in the nation and comes on the heels of celebrating his 10th anniversary of leading Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

During his tenure, he has been selected as Florida’s 2014 Superintendent of the Year, as well as the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year; was named by Scholastic Administrator as one of “The Fantastic Five” educators making a difference in America; and is the 2016 winner of the 2016 Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education, as well as the Magnet Schools of America 2016 Superintendent of the Year.

Under his leadership, Miami-Dade County Public Schools received a historic A designation from the State of Florida, eliminated F-rated traditional schools in the district, and raised its graduation rate 22 percent from 58.7 percent in 2006-2007 to 84.2 percent in 2016-17.

In 2012, the District won the coveted Broad Prize for Urban Education. Two years later, the district was awarded the 2014 College Board Advanced Placement Equity and Excellence District of the Year for being the nation’s leader, among large school districts, in simultaneously expanding access to Advanced Placement Program (AP®) courses and improving AP Exam performance. Also significant, even though the school district faced financial difficulties at the time that Carvalho became Superintendent, years later, it won the top national honor for financial management from the Council, recognizing the district for employing the highest standards in financial management, accountability and fiscal control.

He has served as President of the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and in October of 2015, was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Education to a four-year term on the National Assessment Governing Board.

In addition to this coveted award, Superintendent Carvalho will also receive $10,000 in college scholarships to bring back to Miami-Dade.