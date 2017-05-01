Airline Customer Service Under Review By U.S. House Committee

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson to Attend Transportation and Infrastructure Hearing on Airline Customer Service

Washington, D.C. – In response to the violent removal of Dr. David Dao from United Express flight 3411 and the altercation on American Airlines flight 591, during which a flight attendant nearly struck a mother and her baby with a stroller he forcibly took from her, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold a full committee hearing on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to examine U.S. airlines’ customer service policies and issues.

“These incidents should alarm us and serve as clarion calls for reform. They should compel Congress and industry to take bold and decisive actions to ensure that consumers are not mistreated,” said Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.

Long before these and other widely publicized incidents, American consumers were feeling like they were paying more for less. As the level of service has declined, airlines have enjoyed record profits, including a whopping $3.8 billion in 2015 for checked baggage alone. Recent headlines on the physical mistreatment of passengers by airline employees have spurred Capitol Hill lawmakers into action, but the hearing also will explore ways to improve consumers’ overall flying experience.

“In my home state, tourism is a leading industry that supports millions of jobs and more than 50 percent of Florida’s visitors arrive by plane. When the friendly skies are no longer friendly, we must act. Inaction could be costly to both the nation’s economy and humanity,” Rep. Wilson added. “As a new member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to help formulate sensible reforms to strengthen protections for the flying public.”