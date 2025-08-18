Air Service Increases Capacity for Jamaican Airports

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica is set to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most accessible island destinations over the next six months. This will be achieved with expanded air service and seat capacity.

From September 2025 through February 2026, seat capacity across the island’s three major airports is projected to grow by 4.4% compared to the same period last year. This includes Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ), Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN), and Ocho Rios’ Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA).

For the September–February period, MBJ will see a 5.6% increase in scheduled seat capacity. There will also be an 8.5% rise in departures year over year. KIN is expected to record a 1.3% increase in capacity and a 3.1% rise in departures. Meanwhile, IFIA is projected to see a 37% increase in overall capacity.

“This expanded airlift reflects Jamaica’s continued growth as a leading global tourism destination,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “Our airline partners across North America, Europe and the Caribbean recognize the demand for our island’s world-class offerings and have responded with more seats, more gateways and more convenience for travelers. This puts us firmly on track to meet our 5x5x5 growth targets.”

Canadian Air Service Connections

In North America, key U.S. gateways will offer new Canadian connections. This gives travelers more ways to reach Jamaica. MBJ will welcome more U.S. flights. These include flights from Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. There will also be new WestJet service from Edmonton, Alberta.

In Europe, Jamaica gained its first direct Lisbon–Montego Bay flights on World2Fly Portugal. This addition builds on existing European service. Regional connectivity has improved with LIAT operating approximately three weekly flights between Kingston and Montego Bay.

“We are seeing healthy increases to our airports from diverse markets,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “These additional seats ensure Jamaica remains well connected to both our top source markets and emerging gateways, while giving visitors more travel options than ever before.”

The increase in airlift follows a successful 2024. That year, Jamaica welcomed 4.3 million visitors and earned $4.3 billion. The U.S. is Jamaica’s main source market, making up about 75% of stopover arrivals. Canadian and European visitors also show strong growth each year.