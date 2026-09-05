AI Is Listening in the Exam Room; Here’s What Patients Should Know

HARRISBURG, PA – A few years ago, the soundtrack of a doctor’s visit was a keyboard. The physician half-listened, half-typed, and the note that ended up in your chart was whatever they managed to peck out between questions. Patients complained that the screen got more eye contact than they did.

The new reality is harder to hear. In a growing number of exam rooms, a phone or tablet sits on the counter running an ambient AI tool that listens to the whole conversation and drafts the clinical note for the doctor to review later. The doctor looks at you again. Something else is doing the writing.

That shift changes what you should pay attention to during the visit, and what you should ask for after it.

The Recorder on the Counter Is Not a Neutral Observer

Picture the tool sitting between you and your doctor. It’s usually an app on a phone or tablet doing three things at once: capturing audio, running it through speech recognition, and using a large language model to turn the transcript into a structured clinical note. A recent editorial in JMIR Medical Informatics describes these ambient scribes as tools that draft notes for clinician review, with real benefits for burnout and patient-doctor eye contact but real concerns about accuracy, hallucinations, and bias.

Keep that recorder in mind as you read on. Every question below comes back to the same object on the counter, from a different angle: what it hears, what it writes, what it gets wrong, and what you can do about any of it.

You Can Ask Whether It’s On, and You Can Ask It to Stop

The first angle is the most basic one: consent. Under the old rule, a doctor typing notes didn’t need your permission to type. Recording a conversation is a different story. Whether the law requires the practice to get your explicit sign-off depends on where you are, but the practical answer is the same everywhere: you can ask.

The Note It Writes Is Not a Transcript

The second angle is what actually lands in your record. An ambient scribe doesn’t paste a word-for-word transcript into your chart. It writes a clinical note in the shorthand doctors use, and that note is a summary, an interpretation, and a set of decisions about what mattered from the visit.

That summarizing step is where the trouble lives. These systems can drop details, misattribute a symptom to the wrong body part, log a finding that wasn’t clearly discussed, or smooth an uncertain answer into a more confident one.

The doctor is supposed to review and correct the draft before signing it. Sometimes that review is careful, and sometimes it’s a quick glance on the way to the next patient.

You Have the Right to Read It, Usually Within Days

The third angle is the one most patients still don’t use. The federal information-blocking rule that came out of the 21st Century Cures Act gives you rapid, free electronic access to the clinical notes in your record, with only a narrow set of exceptions. OpenNotes has a plain-English explainer of what the rule covers and where the exceptions apply.

In practical terms, the note the AI drafted about your visit is usually available through your patient portal within a day or two. Read it carefully, the way you would read a receipt for a large purchase, checking that what the doctor said out loud matches what the record says now.

When You Find Something Wrong, Say So in Writing

The fourth angle is what to do when the note is off. Maybe it says you denied chest pain when you described it in detail. Maybe it lists a medication you told the doctor you stopped taking two years ago. Maybe an allergy is missing.

Small errors in a clinical note travel. The next specialist reads them, the next prescription is based on them, and the next diagnosis builds on top of them.

The Record Is Still Yours, Whoever Typed It

The recorder on the counter changes who does the writing. It doesn’t change whose record it is. You still own the right to see it, to ask what’s in it, to challenge what looks wrong, and to hold a provider accountable when a documentation failure contributes to real harm.

The old rule assumed the doctor was the only author. The new one asks you to be a second reader, sooner than you used to be, and more carefully than the old typed note ever asked for.