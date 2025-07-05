AFUWI’s Gaming for Good Charity Golf Tournament Big for Students

BROOKLYN, NY – The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) teed up a winning combination of philanthropy, sport, and Caribbean culture at its Gaming for Good Charity Golf Tournament recently, raising critical funds to support scholarships for financially challenged students pursuing tertiary education at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

Held at Brooklyn’s scenic Marine Park Golf Course, the tournament brought together 62 golfers and numerous board game enthusiasts for an afternoon of lively competition and community involvement. The event promotes AFUWI’s mission to increase access to higher education across the Caribbean by funding tuition scholarships for academically talented students who lack the financial means.

Charity Golf Tournament Winners

The foursome of Duane Nicholson, Emile and Orville Sudlow, and Mesco Joseph clinched first place with a commanding 10-under-par score, narrowly edging out runners-up James Gant, Terry Jackson, Charles Wilson, and Jessie Perkins at 8-under.

Lighthearted honors included the Honest Golfer Award, claimed by Patrick Lespinasse, Robert Atkinson, Clive Williams, and Edison Bramble, who embraced the spirit of the game with good humor and a +2 finish.

Standout Performances

Stacy Rose – Ladies Closest to the Pin, Hole #5 (43 inches)

– Ladies Closest to the Pin, Hole #5 (43 inches) Charles Wilson – Men’s Closest to the Pin, Hole #17 (7 feet, 7 inches)

– Men’s Closest to the Pin, Hole #17 (7 feet, 7 inches) Emile Sudlow and Sharon Bailey – Longest Drive winners

Beyond the fairways, guests enjoyed friendly games of dominoes, Ludo, and Scrabble — a nod to beloved Caribbean pastimes — and sampled culinary delights from major sponsors, including Caribbean Food Delights (lunch) and The Door Restaurant (dinner), as well as beverages from sponsors Grace Foods and Natural Fountain Juices. OnCore Golf, the official tournament ball sponsor, was represented by Nasser Sutherland, who helped with the awards presentation. Kyra Cox, a longtime friend of the Open and the current Metropolitan PGA Communications manager, also presented awards.

A highlight of the day was the warm welcome from Danielle Brown. She is a final-year medical student and AFUWI scholarship recipient, who personally greeted participants and shared her story. Danielle offered heartfelt thanks to Mr. George Crooks, Principal of Jammins Events, whose sponsorship has helped make her education possible.

Former US Ambassador to Jamaica, Mr. Nick Perry, and his wife, as well as AFUWI Board member and Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Wayne Melbourne Esq., were among the eager participants in the board games.

In his remarks, AFUWI Board Chairman and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Cyrus McCalla, underscored the event’s purpose: “Educating the next generation of leaders is one of the most powerful tools we have to build stronger societies and uplift entire communities. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, players, and supporters who are investing in that vision.”

AFUWI has provided nearly 650 tuition scholarships over the past decade. They continue to advocate for educational equity across the Caribbean. The Gaming for Good tournament exemplifies its commitment to merging community spirit with transformational impact — one student, one scholarship at a time.