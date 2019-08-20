After Medical Hiatus, Morgan Heritage’s 1st Lady, Una Morgan is Back

The Evolution of Reggae’s Royalty 1st Lady, UNA MORGAN

SOUTH FLORIDA – Amid the 2015 historic Catch A Fire tour uniting Reggae’s legendary families Morgan Heritage, Marleys and Riley’s (Tarrus Riley), Morgan Heritage’s 1st lady Una Morgan fell ill and removed herself from the limelight to focus on both her physical and mental health.

And like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the accomplished daughter of veteran reggae crooner Denroy Morgan is now soaring to new heights.

Evolution; the gradual development of something

Growth, introspection and faith has given the songstress a fresh outlook on her life, and her self-reflection gave birth to “Evolution“, the lead single from her highly anticipated “Ragga Princess” solo album.

“EVOLUTION is a testimony of my life until now. A lot of us as human beings have to go thru a rude awakening to really see what life is all about. We go thru challenges to find ourselves all the time. This song tells my story and I truly believe a lot of folks will be able to relate. I Am Ready!” EVOLUTION to da world!” – explained the effervescent singer-songwriter.

Produced by Hakim Abdul Samad and written collaboration by Una Morgan, Myzel Faison (Hood Pres), Jahdiel Morgan (Jah D), and Beada Briglia, the stirring single features features rappers Hood Pres and Jah D alongside Una Morgan.

Didn’t know who I was suppose to be

Didn’t know who I was

Being the girl I thought I should be

Put my life on pause

At times I didn’t feel right living in my own Mind

Evolution is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.