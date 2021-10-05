Afro-Latinx Take Center Stage for Miami MoCAAD’s Hispanic Heritage Month

[MIAMI] – Miami MoCAAD will celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Arts + Humanities month through a series of virtual conversations focusing on Afro-Latinx histories and contributions within the African Diaspora.

Miami MoCAAD and Orlando Addison, Afro-Latinx author, and advocate, will collaborate on a conversation series. The series is aimed at community dialogue revealing complexities, the related historical context, contributions, and art of the Afro-Latinx community.

These spirited conversations will share information excluded from history books, explain historical barriers that kept the Afro-Latinx community invisible, share contributions of Afro-Latinx creatives, and underscore connections and common denominators.

The Series kicks off with Orlando Addison in conversation with Yvette Rodriguez, Founder, Afro-Latino Professionals of Miami, discussing complexities, labels, and the historical context on Thursday, October 7, at 6 pm. Click here to register for free.

“The presence Afro-Latinx art and art-making practices rarely take center stage in mainstream art exhibits. We look forward to spotlighting drivers of Afro-Latinx history and arts culture that have often been in the shadows or the margins,” states Miami MoCAAD co-founder Marilyn Holifield.

Oct. 7, 6-7:30pm – ¡Aquí estamos! Here we are!

Oct. 21, 6-7:30 pm– Y Continuamos/And continuing: From the slave trade to building the Americas

Nov. 4, 5-6:30 pm –También estuvimos/We were there too: Barriers that blocked our contributions.

Nov. 28, 4-5:30 pm– Arte, Historia y Cultura/Art, History and Culture

The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is a preeminent contemporary fine art museum in planning in Greater Miami dedicated to the art and artists of the Global African Diaspora. Miami MoCAAD will discover, commission, collect and preserve the most advanced contemporary artists of the Global African Diaspora and exhibit this art at the highest level both at home and abroad.