African American Research Library and Cultural Center Celebrates 23 Years

FORT LAUDERDALE— The Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) proudly celebrates the 23rd anniversary of this groundbreaking institution. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are available for purchase.

For over twenty years, AARLCC has stood as a symbol of knowledge, culture, and community—a venue where history is preserved, and stories are celebrated. Future generations are inspired here at this African American Research Library and Cultural Center.

This milestone celebration honors AARLCC’s enduring legacy. It also recognizes the many individuals whose support has made its mission possible.

Experience an unforgettable evening of live jazz with the Randy Corinthian Music Group. This will create a space for reflection, celebration, and community connection.

Radio personality Tamara G is the co-host of Lite 101.5 FM’s Morning Show with Julie Guy & Tamara G: “Those 2 Girls in the Morning.” She serves as the MC and will bring her lively energy and star power to the evening.

Milestone Celebration

This year’s celebration features a vibrant group of honorees whose vision, artistry, and service exemplify the mission of AARLCC. Each has played a vital role in advancing the arts, culture, education, and community development. They are leaving a lasting impression on Broward County and beyond. Together, they embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and excellence that AARLCC aims to cultivate, especially in relation to the African American Research Library.

2025 Honorees:

Jemilah Jones – Heritage and Distinguished Achievement

Kandyss Torrence – Heritage and Distinguished Achievement

Darius Daughtry – Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

Sheri Brown Grosvenor – Lifetime Achievement and Community Service

Karen Smith – Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

“This 23rd anniversary is not just a celebration of years—it’s a celebration of impact,” said Luwando Wright, President of the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center. “The African-American Research Library and Cultural Center is a living testament to what can be achieved through vision, partnership, and community love. We honor the past while inspiring future generations to dream, learn, and lead.”

American Story

Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, historian and library manager, reflected on the African American Research Library and its importance to the community.