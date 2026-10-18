AFJ Gala Raises $900K, Honors Adam Stewart and Sheryl Lee Ralph

NEW YORK — The American Friends of Jamaica raised more than $900,000 at its 2026 Hummingbird Gala, surpassing its fundraising goal. The event also honored tourism executive Adam Stewart and Emmy Award-winning actor and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph. Notably, the 2026 Hummingbird Gala demonstrated significant support for the organization’s mission.

The Oct. 16 gala at The Plaza in New York brought together diplomats, business leaders, philanthropists, members of the Jamaican diaspora and friends of Jamaica. Attendees included Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. In addition, reggae and dancehall pioneers Sister Nancy and Brigadier Jerry performed at the 2026 Hummingbird Gala, making the evening memorable.

Adam Stewart Receives International Achievement Award

Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts, received the International Achievement Award from Holness for his leadership in Caribbean tourism, business and philanthropy. While accepting the award, Stewart reflected on the legacy of his father, Sandals founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

He noted that his father started the company with a 99-room hotel in Montego Bay in 1981, which was highlighted during the 2026 Hummingbird Gala.

“It is the greatest honor for my family, for myself, my father before me, to be able to get up every day and tell the world about the magic and the gift that is Jamaica land,” Stewart said.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Honored for Humanitarian Work

Ralph received the International Humanitarian Award from Bartlett for her entertainment career and advocacy through the DIVA Foundation. This included her work on HIV/AIDS awareness. Recalling learning Jamaica’s national anthem as a child, she urged guests to look beyond the island’s appeal as a vacation destination.

“Don’t just love Jamaica for your vacation. Love Jamaica for the people. Love Jamaica for our culture. Love Jamaica for our food. Love Jamaica for our music,” Ralph said.

AFJ Hurricane Melissa Relief Reaches Nearly $12 Million

The Hummingbird Gala is AFJ’s primary annual fundraiser, supporting its work in Jamaica. The 2026 event came as the organization continued assisting communities affected by Hurricane Melissa. Moreover, the efforts and funds raised at the 2026 Hummingbird Gala reinforced AFJ’s commitment to disaster relief and sustainable development.

Mark Newman is an AFJ board director and incoming president. He said AFJ works closely with Jamaican partners. Together, they direct donations where they are most needed.

“The unique aspect about AFJ is that we provide a great platform to take U.S. donations and connect them with Jamaican NGO and business partners so as not to duplicate efforts but employ resources in the most efficient way. So every donor dollar has the highest impact on the ground in Jamaica,” Newman said.

Since Hurricane Melissa, AFJ has mobilized nearly $12 million in cash and in-kind contributions for relief and recovery. More than 60% of hurricane relief funds have been deployed. Additionally, working with local partners, AFJ has helped families repair damaged roofs. It has also supported the restoration of schools and health clinics, and helped farmers restart production.

AFJ Leadership Transition

AFJ President Wendy Hart and Executive Director Caron Chung discussed donor response efforts. They emphasized partnering with Jamaican organizations that understand local needs. Hart attended her final Hummingbird Gala as president after serving 11 years. She thanked supporters and welcomed Newman as her successor.

Holness praised AFJ’s work in Jamaica, particularly its assistance to communities recovering from Hurricane Melissa.

“For more than four decades, AFJ has turned affection for our country into action for our people. Behind every contribution is a human possibility. A child with a better chance to learn, a patient with access to care, a family finding its way,” he said. “I want to express, therefore, on behalf of the government of Jamaica and the people of Jamaica, our sincere appreciation to the American Friends of Jamaica.”

Year-End Jamaica Fundraising Campaign

The evening included a live auction and pledge drive and the launch of To Jamaica, With Love, AFJ’s year-end fundraising campaign. Running through Dec. 31, 2026, the campaign will use personal stories, letters and postcards from Jamaica. This effort encourages continued giving from the diaspora and international supporters.