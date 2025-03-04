Adopt a Child Initiative: Supporting Jamaican Students in Jamaica

MIRAMAR – Today, the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) launched its Adopt a Child Initiative, a transformative campaign inviting donors to pledge three years of support to underprivileged primary school children in Jamaica. Through a partnership with Zeffy, a fee-free fundraising platform, the initiative ensures that 100% of donations directly fund educational resources for students with academic promise but limited financial means.

The Challenge

Each year, hundreds of Jamaican students begin the school year without textbooks or workbooks, not because they are scarce but because their families cannot afford these critical tools. This disparity stifles academic potential and perpetuates cycles of inequality.

The Solution

JDTAN’s Adopt a Child Initiative aims to provide 300 students in grade 4 with annual learning materials until they complete the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) in grade 6, the gateway to high school. Donors are asked to commit to US$250 annually for three years, ensuring continuity and stability for their sponsored child.

How It Works

Transparent Allocation:

– US$250/year funds textbooks and workbooks, costs for voucher distribution, and progress reporting.

Accountability:

– A voucher system guarantees resources are used solely for educational materials. Parents redeem vouchers at designated Jamaican bookstores between July 1–31, aligning with back-to-school preparations.

– Donors receive annual updates on their sponsored child’s academic progress.

Deadline:

– Contributions must be received by June 30 annually to ensure students have materials by September.

A Call to Action

“Education is the cornerstone of opportunity, yet too many children are denied this basic right due to financial barriers,” said Dr. Leo Gilling, JDTAN Executive Chairman. “By pledging three years of support, donors don’t just give resources, they invest in a child’s lifelong journey toward success. Together, we can turn potential into achievement.”

Donors can pledge $250 annually through JDTAN’s secure, fee-free campaign page on Zeffy or contribute as little as $25 monthly. The Zeffy platform is flexible and provides various donation options – https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/jdtan-adopt-a-child-campaign–2025.