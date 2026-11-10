Adidas, Shoe Gallery Drop Mango Sneaker for Miami

$150 “Thinking of You” Adizero Evo SL releases Nov. 14 with a community run, short film and mango-themed market

MIAMI (SFLCN) — Adidas and Miami-born, family-owned retailer Shoe Gallery are turning one of South Florida’s most beloved rituals into a sneaker.

The “Thinking of You” Adizero Evo SL, inspired by the local tradition of picking mangoes from backyard trees and gifting them to family and friends, releases exclusively at Shoe Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 14. The shoe costs $150 and comes in sizes 5 to 15.

A Miami tradition, made wearable

Mango season is a shared rite in Miami, built around family, food and passing along what grows close to home. The collaboration takes that generational custom and puts it into a performance running shoe meant for moving through the city.

“When we started thinking about what this collaboration could represent for Shoe Gallery, we wanted it to feel unmistakably connected to Miami,” said Danny Waserstein, owner of Shoe Gallery. “Mango season is one of those traditions that has a way of bringing people together, and there’s something special about how naturally it becomes part of everyday life here.”

Waserstein said the shoe “gave us a way to celebrate that feeling while bringing it into a space we know well: footwear, style, and community.”

What the ‘Thinking of You’ #AdizeroEvoSL looks like

The sneaker pairs a warm cream base with vivid green 3-Stripes and a yellow-to-orange gradient that mimics a ripening mango. The words “Thinking of You” are handwritten along the outer midsole, a nod to the simple act of picking something you love and handing it to someone else.

Under the hood, the Adizero Evo SL uses Adidas’ responsive Lightstrike Pro cushioning. The race-inspired, streamlined design is built to work for both running and everyday wear.

Short film by Miami creative Roberto Genao

The campaign also includes “Thinking of You,” a short film by Miami-based creative Roberto Genao. Shot in mango-filled backyards, on porches and in family homes, as well as along neighborhood streets and running routes, the film follows the people and everyday moments behind mango season.

Community run and Nuestro Mercado mark release week

Adidas and #ShoeGallery are building the launch around events that connect Miami’s running, food and creative scenes:

Nov. 12: Community run

Community run Nov. 14: Shoe release and Nuestro Mercado at Shoe Gallery

Nuestro Mercado, co-presented with Our Market Miami and Up 2 Something Studios, will feature more than 10 vendors selling mango-inspired food and vintage finds. The market will also include local art, a salsa class, vinyl records and music, celebrating the many cultures that shape Miami.

How to buy the Adidas mango sneaker

The Adidas x Shoe Gallery “Thinking of You” Adizero Evo SL goes on sale Saturday, Nov. 14, exclusively at Shoe Gallery in Miami. The shoe retails for $150 in sizes 5 to 15.

Quick facts and FAQ

Detail Answer Shoe Adidas x Shoe Gallery “Thinking of You” Adizero Evo SL Release date Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 Where Exclusively at Shoe Gallery, Miami Price $150 Sizes 5 to 15 Colorway Cream with green 3-Stripes and a yellow-to-orange mango gradient Cushioning Lightstrike Pro Release event Nuestro Mercado, with Our Market Miami and Up 2 Something Studios

When does the Adidas mango sneaker come out? The “Thinking of You” Adizero Evo SL releases Saturday, Nov. 14, at Shoe Gallery in Miami.

How much is the Adidas x Shoe Gallery Adizero Evo SL? It costs $150 and comes in sizes 5 to 15.

What inspired the “Thinking of You” sneaker? Miami’s mango season tradition of picking mangoes from backyard trees and sharing them with family and friends.

What’s happening at the Nov. 14 release? Nuestro Mercado, a market with more than 10 vendors, mango-inspired food, vintage finds, local art, a salsa class, vinyl records and music.