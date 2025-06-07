Addonis Parker Unveils Still We Rise Art Exhibit

MIAMI – OneUnited Bank, is proud to celebrate internationally acclaimed muralist Addonis Parker, the bank’s artist-in-residence. His work will be featured in Still We Rise: The Art of Addonis Parker, a powerful testament to the resilience, creativity, and enduring spirit of an artist. His work has shaped and redefined Miami’s cultural landscape. Still We Rise will be featured in Ten North Group’s contemporary collection.

The public is invited to the Opening Ceremony on Friday June 13th, 2025, 6pm-9pm at The ARC at 675 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054. RSVP here on Eventbrite.

Addonis Parker speaks his truth, “God created me to never fit into a socially accepted box made for free consumption for false narratives. I move by faith and walk in prophecies before I rise. My community is fed before my canvas eats whereas fatherhood transcends compassion for my environment. I am a soul. I am a father. I am a son. I am a Black man in America with vision and a heart.”

Still We Rise Exhibition

On view at The ARC from June 13 through August 30, 2025 Still We Rise invites viewers to explore the rich tapestry of Addonis’ work which confronts social injustice and celebrates Black culture. His art encompasses a diverse range of mediums, styles, and themes while reminding us that art is not only a form of expression but also a tool for change, a means of preserving memory, and a source of hope.

“In the spirit of Maya Angelou’s unyielding verse, Addonis Parker’s work reminds us that even in the face of adversity, beauty, culture, and community rise. At Ten North Group, we are proud to stand alongside visionaries like Addonis whose creativity helps transform neighborhoods into narratives of hope and power.” commented Dr. Willie Logan, President & CEO, Ten North Group.

OneUnited Bank Artist-in-Residence

For the past ten years Addonis Parker has served as OneUnited Bank’s “artist in residence”. He maintains a studio at the Bank’s Miami branch. Parker’s art has been featured on ten (10) OneUnited Bank Visa Debit Cards. These cards showcase powerful art portraying themes from Black culture. Each card embodies stories of resilience and unity. This marks a step forward in our journey towards inclusivity and financial equality.