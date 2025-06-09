ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Features Haitian American Filmmaker DeeDee Casimir

MIAMI – As part of Caribbean Heritage Month, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) proudly spotlights Haitian American filmmaker DeeDee Casimir. Her vibrant and comedic storytelling uplifts the voices and experiences of Black women. A finalist in the prestigious ABFF HBO Short Film Competition, Casimir’s directorial debut, Last Hoorah at G-Baby’s, is a standout selection and exemplifies the festival’s commitment to diverse and culturally rich narratives.

Born in New York to Haitian immigrant parents and the youngest of seven children, Casimir brings a unique blend of humor, heart, and heritage to her work. Her films explore the coming-of-age journeys of Black women—at any stage of life. They challenge societal norms and respectability politics. With a background in fashion and editorial, her visual style is as bold and expressive as the characters she brings to life.

Casimir’s work has been recognized by top industry programs including the Academy Gold Rising initiative, Ghetto Film School, and the Group Effort Initiative. She was also a finalist in the Sundance Collab Cultural Impact Residency honoring Michael Latt. Her film has screened at major festivals including Urbanworld, BlackStar, and the Pan African Film Festival. It has also screened internationally in Ghana.

Represented by M88, Casimir holds degrees from Howard University and Loyola Marymount University. Her presence at ABFF celebrates her Haitian roots. It also honors the broader Caribbean diaspora’s impact on Black cinema.

For more information on the ABFF HBO Short Film Competition visit ABFF.com. This showcase of 5 films will screen on Wednesday, June 11 | 7:30 pm | New World Center – Performance Hall

HBO® Short Film Award

A competitive section for narrative shorts directed by, or written and produced by, persons of African descent. Now in its 28th year, the HBO® Short Film Award is regarded as one of the most prestigious short film showcases in the country. Five filmmakers are selected as finalists and receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the festival.

The Grand Prize winner receives a $10,000 cash award, while each of the four runner-up finalists receives $5,000. The ABFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival for the Short Film category. Casimir’s directorial debut, Last Hoorah at G-Baby’s film represents one the finalists for the 2025 HBO Short Film Award.

American Black Film Festival 29th Anniversary

Now celebrating its 29th year, the American Black Film Festival remains the preeminent event of its kind. It empowers Black artists and spotlights a diverse array of entertainment content created by individuals of African descent. An event like no other, the festival brings together enthusiasts of Black culture alongside industry executives. It gathers content creators from across the globe. The event spans five days filled with screenings, engaging talk events, exclusive parties, and invaluable networking opportunities.

This year’s festival will take place from June 11-15 in Miami Beach, followed by the online segment, June 16-24 on ABFF PLAY.