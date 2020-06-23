Abe Issa Named President of Sales & Marketing for Jamaica’s Island Romance Holidays

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Board of Directors for Island Romance Holidays, Inc. parent company of Couples Resorts in Jamaica, has announced the appointment of Abe Issa as the organization’s newly instated President of Sales & Marketing.

Couples Resorts is a collection of four adult-only, luxury, all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, with two resorts in Negril and two in Ocho Rios with a combined total of 950 rooms.

In this new role, Abe will be responsible for all Sales & Marketing activities for the company across the USA, Canada and Europe, maintaining his vision for the brand identity across all three markets and expanding his role and involvement in that process.

Abe has served as Chief Operating Officer for the company for the last five years, overseeing the operation of all four resorts, improving hotel standards and technology, reviewing financial budget planning and evaluating staff performance. Most notably, he has forged a new brand image for Couples Resorts through his oversight and hands on execution of the company’s digital branding, including its website and social channels.

“I sincerely value this opportunity and look forward to continue working with our team towards growth and greatness, despite the challenges ahead,” Issa said.

Couples Resorts Jamaica, a Jamaican family-owned all-inclusive hospitality company, operates four unique couples-only resorts: Couples Tower Isle (Ocho Rios), Couples Sans Souci (Ocho Rios), Couples Negril (Negril) and Couples Swept Away (Negril).

Abe joined the family business in 2012, learning the day-to-day operations from the ground up at the properties, spending time in each department and developing a repertoire with the on-property teams.

“He has the confidence of the Board of Directors to move the sales & marketing results to another level,” stated Glenn Lawrence, CEO of Couples Resorts. “Since joining the marketing team, Abe has taken the reins on all fiscal plans and media and effectively managed budgets for improved results across the company. We look forward to seeing the organization’s upward momentum continue under his leadership.”