876Roommates, New Reality TV Series Coming to CVM 

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – 876Roommates is a reality TV series based on 15 of Jamaica’s young comedians and pranksters. The comedians are from various communities across the island.

The entire world will be watching their lives captured in a 30-minute episode in a comedic way. The show will air for 10 consecutive weeks. The cast members will compete in several different challenges. The winner will walk away with the ultimate grand prize of $1,000,000 (JMD).

The idea and concept of the 876 Roommates reality TV series came from Mr. Kazrae Gray, CEO of Cashment Entertainment. He shared his vision with close friend Mr. Rayon Wong. Wong automatically assumed the role of project manager. He built a team of Consultants, Marketing Experts, Musical Directors and Production to execute and bring the show to reality.

Background

The goal of the 876 Roommates series is not only to highlight the talented young comedians Jamaica has to offer. But, to showcase the amazing beauty of Jamaica’s most prominent landmarks and beauty it continues to offer.

The show strategically places cast members in a competitive atmosphere that challenges them and put their talents to the test. The challenges will be conducted in different scenic locations across the country. In addition to the echoing sound of WHO WILL WIN the grand prize of $1Million JMD in cash and prizes?

It won’t be an easy task for any roommate to walk away with the top prize. Especially, as they will be challenged to bring their best creative content. All while tackling other competitive group challenges across the island.

876 Roommates CHAMPION

The 876 Roommates CHAMPION, will be determined by three categories:

(1) Collective points throughout the ten-week run

(2) Votes from supporters

(3) A team of master/certified/accomplished comedic judges who will determine the best skit

The show is set to premier in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Every protocol that the Ministry of Health has set, will be observed and everyone. Both the staff and contestants will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test.

This reality series is an ambitious venture for Cashment Entertainment, one of Jamaica’s leading multi-media production and entertainment companies. Their mission and vision is to create a platform to showcase the talent of Jamaican musicians and comedians. And, to find the next SUPERSTAR actor/actress. Cashment Entertainment wishes to have sponsors who will support them and Jamaica’s performing arts.

Live Stream

The 876 Roommates reality TV series will premiere this summer on CVM locally. And, live streamed to Jamaican diaspora, powered by FIRST IN LINE JA. There will be many social media promotional engagements to interact the cast and viewing audience.

To keep up with the latest developments follow them on Instagram @876roommates or YouTube @Cashment TV.