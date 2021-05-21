8 Ways to Make Your Flight More Comfortable

Many novice travelers are wondering how to make a long haul flight comfortable and whether it is possible at all. Some direct flights may take up to 15 hours. Due to climatic changes at altitude (low pressure, dry air) and prolonged sitting, the human body is under severe stress. How to ease the difficulties and make your flight more comfortable? Let us take a look at 8 practical tips.

Choose Night Flights

If most of the flight takes place at night, it is much easier for the body to relax and fall asleep. Thus, the body logically prepares for sleep, and you get better rest.

Bring a special neck pillow for traveling. Thus, you will feel much more comfortable, and your head will not fall down when falling asleep. Also, identify the side you usually sleep on and, if possible, choose a window seat to lean on that side. This will help you fall asleep faster.

Choose Your Seat in Advance

Usually, check-in for a flight starts 24 or even 48 hours before departure. Set your alarm for this time to select the most comfortable places. On a long-hour flight, it is best to choose seats in the middle of the aircraft, near the wings. This section of the aircraft has the least turbulence. Middle seats are not only the safest but also the cheapest.

Often, good seats on the plane are empty. This usually concerns emergency seats with a lot of legroom. Tickets for these seats are more expensive and are not always sold out.

Just ask flight attendants for permission to transfer after the phrase “boarding is completed.” If there are empty seats, the flight attendant will allow you to transfer to more spacious seats without additional payment.

Be Active

On the day of departure, it will be useful to do active sports. Go for a run, hit the gym, go dancing, or enjoy Pilates. The main thing is to throw out energy and get tired as much as possible. This will make it easier for you to fall asleep on the plane. Also, do not sit and wait for departure at the airport. Many flights have to wait 5-8 hours. Don’t waste your time. Try to be as active as possible: walk through the airport or even run. Try to compensate for future immobility before takeoff.

Travel with Carry-On Luggage

Carry-on baggage is a very convenient travel option. A small bag or suitcase holds everything you need. If you wish, you can even change your clothing on board for more convenience.

For the flight, it is better to wear as comfortable clothing as possible. Choose sportswear and shoes that do not hinder movement: leggings, sneakers, and a T-shirt. It gets cold on the airplane at night. Although most airlines provide blankets for their passengers, it is best to bring a warm sweatshirt or hoodie and a pair of socks.

Medication

It doesn’t matter if you need to take your medication regularly or not; it’s important to pack your first aid kit on the plane. Changes in pressure and climate can cause some disturbances in the body.

Just in case, take with you stomach pills, moisturizing nasal drops, artificial tears for moisturizing, vasoconstrictor drops, and antipyretic. Remember not to carry more than 100 ml of liquid. If you need to bring in more medicines, you need to obtain special permission from your doctor.

Cosmetics

The air is very dry onboard. This greatly affects the condition of your skin and eyes. On a long flight, it is important to maintain good hygiene and moisturize your skin. Take a moisturizer, thermal water, and lip balm. Use these products after cleansing your skin before bed. This will keep your skin hydrated. We also advise you to bring your own face mask, toothpaste, and toothbrush.

It is important to remember that liquids exceeding 100 ml must not be carried on board. Move your cosmetics to special travel tanks. It is very convenient and complies with the air travel rules.

Also, drink plenty of water regularly to avoid dehydration. You can take an empty bottle and fill it up after going through security. For the same reason, you should not drink alcohol on the plane and the day before departure. This dehydrates the body even more, which you don’t need.

Food

Most airlines provide free catering for long flights. However, it may not be there, or the food may be poor or tasteless. Bring nuts, dried fruit, and protein snack bars with you. If you are allergic to certain foods or food groups, or you are a vegetarian, inform the flight attendant in advance.

Entertainment

A long flight can be used as a unique opportunity to learn something new. Read a book, take educational pieces of training, study language courses, learn new programs. Enjoy your flight with pleasure and benefit.