8 Rules for Staying Safe in Healthcare Facilities Amid Coronavirus

Many people are now afraid of vising a healthcare facility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the need to stay safe is understandable, healthcare facilities are some of the most dangerous areas you can be in during this pandemic, even though they are regularly sanitized to prevent the spread of the virus. If you are concerned about your safety, there are some things you can do.

Keep Enough Distance

The World Health Organization recommends that you keep your distance during these trying times, and this also applies to healthcare facilities. If you need to get treated, it is paramount that you keep your distance and avoid contact with anyone unless you absolutely have to.

Wear a Mask

There might be infected people at the hospital; wearing a mask drastically reduces the chances of getting infected. Remember to wear a mask even if it is not recommended where you are. Wearing a mask also protects others if you are infected.

Have the Right Equipment

Healthcare workers are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic. It is important that they too take care of themselves to avoid getting infected. One of the best ways to do this is to have the right equipment. These include full-body protection or powered positive-pressure hoods as an alternative. Everything they wear should be NIOSH approved and OSHA-compliant, as these types of equipment offer a level of protection not offered by equipment that does not meet such rigorous standards.

For example, equipment that meets these requirements can filter over 99% of particles that are 0.3µm or larger. This equipment should also be easy to clean before storage, to reduce the chances of contaminating surfaces the equipment touches. Besides having the equipment, it is also important to wear it right to further protect workers.

Keep Visits at a Minimum

To reduce the risk of exposure, it is very important that you only visit the hospital if you have to. There are lots of different telemedicine services available now, so that it is no longer required that you visit the hospital for every illness. You can get your prescription right at home, which keeps you safe.

Wash Your Hands

It is always a good idea to wash your hands after visiting a hospital. This ensures that you do not carry the virus home. Wear gloves to reduce the risk of touching a contaminated surface. In addition, wash your hands regularly throughout the day. Using alcohol hand wash will also protect you.

Be Patient

Doctors and other professionals have to put on protective equipment every time they see a patient. This means hospital visits will take longer than they used to. When you rush a doctor, the chances of them not putting on their equipment properly increases, and this makes the situation unsafe for both of you. A little patience goes a long way in these cases.

Dispose of Everything Properly

The way we dispose of material that could be exposed determines how safe everyone around us is. This goes for healthcare professionals as well as everyone who visits a hospital. Proper disposal of materials that could lead to the spread of the virus, including protective equipment, will help keep people safe.

Follow the Guidelines

All healthcare facilities have guidelines they need you to follow. These guidelines are there to protect you and your loved ones, so if you want to stay safe, ensure you follow all guidelines you are required to.

A little understanding and patience go a long way in helping us stay safe when in a healthcare facility. Protect yourself, follow the guidelines, and avoid visiting a healthcare facility unless you have to.