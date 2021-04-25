8 Handy Tips That Will Help You Succeed As A Professional Hotelier

A professional hotelier is responsible for running a hotel efficiently and effectively. You may never see them as they’re often working behind the scenes, making your stay at their hotel memorable for all the right reasons. However, succeeding will require them to look beyond how they operate their hotel, but the market it’s in, what’s going in its location and generally around the world. Here’s 8 tips to help any professional hotelier along their way to success.

1. Be a People Person

You need to lead by example and create an environment that people will want to stay in. Your hotel needs to be relaxing and friendly. This begins with how you treat your staff and the ethos you encourage them to create. If you’re nice to your staff and make your hotel a positive place to work, then you won’t have a high staff turnover because people will want to work for you. If your employees are happy then they will go that extra mile whilst working. This will positively impact your guests.

Most of your guests will be staying at your hotel out of choice and because they’re on vacation. They could be travelling by themselves or on a group getaway. Regardless, you’ll want them to leave with positive memories about your hotel in the hope they’ll return, recommend you to others, or even write a positive review about their stay with you. But this is only part of working in the hospitality industry because guests expect to be wowed at your hotel, with the level of staff and accommodation.

Ensuring your guests are happy during their stay with you is the first step, but making this memorable is what’ll set you apart. Regularly walking around your hotel, making small talk with customers is one way to set yourself apart as a professional hotelier but so are possessing interpersonal skills, empathy, social intelligence and behavioral management skills.

2. Be Innovative

A professional hotelier will always be abreast of the current trends and technology that could benefit your hotel and make the lives of your staff easier. Happy staff equal loyal staff and an efficient hotel provides excellent service which equals happy customers. Having hotel front desk software is a great example of innovation because it benefits both your staff and guests, alike. Anything that streamlines front of house service to maintain a clear reception area means that guests are not kept waiting to check in, which is something most of us hate to do.

Also listen to your staff and their suggestions because they’re the ones that are often aware of situations that could be improved, merely because they’re working in a situation that requires improvement. For instance, maids are more than likely to know about ways to improve cleaning because it’s part of their job. Paying attention to their needs is not only good for staff morale, it’s good for your hotel too.

3. Be a Jack-of-All-Trades

A good business person should know at least 10% of what each job entails in their business. This is to understand the basics of each role and be able to fill in, in case of an emergency. Being a professional hotelier is no different. If you have staff unexpectedly absent and your hotel is busy, jump in and become part of your team until you have suitable cover.

Doing this will enable you to have a greater understanding of operations, boost your relationship with your staff and give you a chance to talk to them as well as any guests that come your way. This also provides you with the unique opportunity to see your hotel from the eyes of your employees, which can be invaluable. A professional hotelier will not only be multi-skilled but also be able to multitask in the event they provide cover in the normal course of their day.

4. Be Decisive

There are times when you’ll need to make decisions that will affect either your guest or staff and whilst you want to keep both happy, it won’t be always possible to do this. Your business has to be your main concern because without profit, you’ll end up in debt and may need to sell your hotel to clear it. This would mean that your employees would be out of work and your guests have no where to stay.

A professional hotelier will be able to make decisions decisively and without regret. This will help you resolve any conflicts, whether employee or guest. This is a skill that will be used throughout your time as hotelier and will be one you’ll constantly use for your hotel’s best interests.

5. Be Observant

Always look at how things are done and whether you can implement change for the better. Observe the non-verbal communication of staff and customers. Sometimes it’s not what’s said that speaks volumes. A professional hotelier is able to read people before anything’s said to ensure their every need is met.

Also see what your competitors are doing to decide whether you should be doing the same thing or be doing something better. Never be complacent if you want to be a market leader in the hotel industry. This is so important in today’s current climate as guests are spoilt for choice regarding places to stay. If you’re quick to adapt to their needs, your hotel will be the place to stay.

6. Be Passionate

A professional hotelier is always passionate about what they do and how they do it, often to the point it becomes infectious. Staff will pick up on your attitude and adopt the same approach to their tasks.

Leading the way, with nothing being too small for your guests will show them that they made the right decision to book their stay with you.

7. Be Creative

Think outside of the box when it comes to your hotel. This is what’ll set you apart from your competitors. Go that extra mile for guests. Celebrate special events for staff and be willing to celebrate special events of your guests, when you’re aware of them.

It’s these unique touches that will help make a memorable moment even more so. You’ll be glad you did when you see the happiness you’ve helped to bring to another person.

8. Have an Open-Door Policy

A professional hotelier should have an open-door policy and always seen to be genuinely approachable. Part of this will require you to be humble and polite, so that people feel comfortable talking to you, no matter how hard the subject is.

An open-door policy is also a good way for people to come to you with concerns or new ideas. Always remember if they do, it’s for your hotel’s best interests, so never shoo them away. Keeping an open mind to learning new things is part of life – we never stop learning and for a professional hotelier this is no different.

These eight tips will provide you with a good foundation on which to build. You know your hotel best and will find its niche as you progress through each tip. You never know, you may even have some tips of your own by the time you reach number 8. For a professional hotelier, that’s a great way to move forward and remain ahead of the competition.