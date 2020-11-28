7th Annual Art Beat Miami A Virtual Experience

[MIAMI] – The 7th annual Art Beat Miami is five days of art, culture, food, fashion, and music experience inspired by Haiti and the Caribbean during Art Basel/Miami Art Week.

This year, Art Beat Miami will take place virtually from December 2nd to December 6th.

In its seventh year, South Floridians and the world will see art from 40 emerging and renowned artists from the Caribbean and around the world.

Art Beat Miami Schedule of Events

Attendees will feel the beat of Haitian music at the Art Beat Miami online Preview Party featuring KAI headlined by Richard Cave opening the Art Fair on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Guests can attend the fun-filled Sip & Paint affair hosted by Annick Duvivier on Thursday, December 3rd.

Attendees will learn to create appetizing bites with Celebrity Chef Cal, mix tropical drinks with mixologist Rell and learn to whine their waist with Ashlee Thomas all at Spice it Up! Miami happening on Friday, December 4th.

Art on the catwalk from local and national fashion designers will be featured at the Sew Artsy event on Saturday, December 5th.

Art Beat Miami will close out the online experience with poetry at Poetic Lakay on Sunday, December 6th.

All the events will be live streamed live for free on artbeatmiami.com, Art Beat Miami social media platforms as well as partner platforms.

The event will support the artwork of visual artists by making their art available for purchase at artbeatmiami.com.

Art Beat Miami is presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club, Welcome to Little Haiti, and produced by Marie Louissaint and Joann Milord.

Art Beat Miami is sponsored by Little Haiti Optimist Club, Welcome to Little Haiti, Chefs of the Caribbean, Art of Black Miami, Republic of Haiti Minister of Culture and Communication, Miami Dade County Cultural Affairs, Lobey Art and Travel, and Afrikin.

The events are free to stream; tickets are available via websites: www.eventbrite.com and www.artbeatmiami.com