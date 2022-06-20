7 Tips for getting 10K Instagram Followers

While some people are content with a few hundred followers, others are looking to grow their accounts to tens of thousands of followers. If you’re hoping to increase your Instagram follower count, here are seven tips to help you get to 10K Instagram followers:

1. Use Hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to reach new people and get your photos seen by more people. When using hashtags, make sure to use ones that are relevant to your photo and that aren’t too popular (otherwise your photo will get lost in the noise). Also, don’t use too many hashtags – a maximum of 30 is a good rule of thumb.

In addition to using hashtags on your photos, you can also use them in your bio. This is a great way to let people know what kind of photos you post and what hashtags to look for when searching for your account.

2. Post High-Quality Photos

This should go without saying, but it’s important to post high-quality photos if you want to grow your Instagram following. People are more likely to follow accounts that post consistently good photos.

3. Engage With Other Users

Engaging with other users is a great way to get more eyes on your own account. When you like and comment on other people’s photos, there’s a good chance they’ll check out your profile and possibly even follow you. Just make sure not to go overboard – a few likes and comments here and there will suffice.

Stories are a great way to keep people engaged with your account and to give them a behind-the-scenes look at what you’re up to. When using stories, make sure to use relevant hashtags and mention other users when appropriate. You can also use stories to promote your giveaways and contests – just be sure to include all the necessary details so people know how to enter.

4. Follow Relevant Accounts

Following relevant accounts is a great way to get more followers. When you follow someone, there’s a good chance they’ll check out your profile and possibly even follow you back. Just make sure you’re only following accounts that are truly relevant to yours – otherwise you might end up with a lot of people who don’t care about your content.

5. Host a Giveaway or Contest

Giveaways and contests are always popular on Instagram, and they’re a great way to grow your following. When hosting a giveaway, make sure to choose a prize that’s relevant to your target audience and that will entice people to follow you.

6. Post Consistently

If you want to grow your Instagram following, it’s important to post consistently. That means posting new photos on a regular basis – at least once or twice a week. When people see that you’re active and that there’s always new content to check out, they’re more likely to follow you and stay engaged with your account.

Use tools to keep yourself organized and on track, like Later, an Instagram scheduling tool that lets you plan, publish, and analyze your posts.

7. Use Insights

Insights is Instagram’s built-in analytics tool, and it can be incredibly helpful when trying to grow your account. Insights provides information on things like the best time to post, the types of posts that perform well, and your top followers. This information can be invaluable when planning your content strategy and figuring out what works best for your account.

Conclusion

Following these tips you’re sure to see a growth in your follower count. Just remember to be patient – it takes time to grow an Instagram account. And if you ever get stuck, there’s always help available from a professional social media marketing agency. Buy Instagram followers from trusted sites – There are a lot of websites that offer paid Instagram followers. These can be a great way to get more Instagram followers, but it’s important to make sure you’re buying from a reputable source.