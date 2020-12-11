7 Deadly Sins on Lincoln Road – Amazing Theatrical Experience

Site-specific, socially distanced live theatrical event to be presented in seven vacant storefronts along Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road

[MIAMI] – Miami New Drama (Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director; Nicholas Richberg, Managing Director) is pleased to announce casting, creative team and production dates for 7 Deadly Sins: Temptation in the Magic City, an innovative, site-specific event which will be presented from November 27 through January 3 in seven vacant storefronts along Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road. Opening night was Saturday, December 5.

7 Deadly Sins is conceived and directed by Michel Hausmann, with additional direction by Jade King Carroll and Moisés Kaufman.

A diverse group of nationally recognized, award-winning playwrights Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moisés Kaufman, Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Pelaez and Aurin Squire will premiere seven newly commissioned short plays, each focused on one deadly sin: Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, Sloth, Gluttony and Pride.

In rotation over 90 minutes, groups of twelve theatergoers will maintain social distance, listening through headphones while actors perform the short plays safely behind the windows of the vacant Lincoln Road storefronts.

The pandemic has forced a spike in business closures on Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road, one of the most expensive retail streets in the nation. 7 Deadly Sins, created with the support of the Lincoln Rd.

Business Improvement District (LRBID) and Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber, finds an innovative approach to bring audiences and live performances back to one of the world’s most famous commercial and pedestrian thoroughfares.

Miami New Drama is also working with the LRBID on additional restaurant and retail partnerships to bolster the complete cultural and commercial reactivation of Lincoln Road.

7 Deadly Sins Cast

The cast of 7 Deadly Sins will feature:

Stephen G. Anthony

Renata Eastlick

Jessica Farr

Kareema Khouri

Mia Matthews

Gerald McCullouch

Andhy Mendez

Carmen Pelaez

Christopher Renshaw

Caleb Scott

Sandi Stock

Gregg Weiner

Creative Team of 7 Deadly Sins

The creative team features Christopher Swader & Justin Swader (set design), Yuki Nakase (lighting design), Marina Pareja (costume design), Matt Corey (sound design), Jameelah Bailey (prop design), Stephanie Debrecht (prop master), Tatiana Pandiani (associate director), Wilkie Ferguson (music director), Isabella Lisboa (production stage manager) and Kim Thomas Grose (production manager).

Performances are Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 6:30 and 9:30 pm, Saturday and 6:30 and 9:30 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm. Tickets ($75 for premium front row seating; $60 for general seating) are available at miaminewdrama.org.

Founded by Michel Hausmann and Moisés Kaufman, Miami New Drama is a nonprofit professional theater company committed to artistic excellence and groundbreaking new work, unique to the diverse and extraordinary city of Miami, with a vision of theater as a powerful form of social engagement. Miami New Drama is the resident company of the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

Miami New Drama is made possible with the support of the City of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Funding Arts Network, the Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation, and the Knight Foundation.