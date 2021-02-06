Water is vital for all living beings to stay alive, yet sometimes we forget to drink enough water throughout the day. A whopping 60% of our body weight is made up of water. This is an indication of how essential liquids are to us, and it’s why we need to stay hydrated in order to stay functional. You’ll find different opinions on how much water you should drink on a daily basis; however, most health experts recommend consuming around 8 glasses per day. Staying hydrated is an easy way to keep many health conditions at bay, and it’s also an efficient way to prevent premature aging. If you’re looking for an easy way to stay healthy, here are 6 things you should know about water and the importance of staying hydrated.

Helps in Losing Weight

Consuming water boosts metabolism slightly, and as a result, lets you burn more calories per day. Many dieters drink a glass of water 30 minutes before a meal, which helps in feeling full and keeps cravings and overeating at bay. The confusion between feeling thirsty and feeling hungry makes people eat more when in fact all they needed was just a cup of water. You don’t have to drink water directly, as there are foods rich in water, which are also good for weight loss because they make you feel full quickly and they are digested slowly.

Maintains Bowel Movements

It’s recommended to eat more fiber if you have constipation; however, you must also drink sufficient amounts of water to prevent bloating and to aid digestion. The main cause of constipation is a dehydrated body, which results in the colon absorbing water from stool, so as a preventive measure, you should increase your intake of water. Drinking water before and after a meal helps the body break down the food more easily, which aids the digestion process. Further, staying hydrated lowers the chances of heartburns, an overly acidic stomach, stomach ulcers, and other digestive problems.

Good for Your Skin

Some people consider water as an anti-aging treatment due to its benefits for the skin. Moderate water consumption improves collagen production in the body, which helps in reducing wrinkles and spots on the skin. Water also moisturizes the skin, which makes it look bright and clear, but it’s still recommended to use a moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Additionally, water flushes toxins out of the body, which decreases the chances of skin disorders. However, you should always check the quality of the water you’re consuming and you shouldn’t drink tap water without using the proper filter. It’s recommended to use free water analyses to determine if the water is fit for human consumption or not. Contaminated water can cause damage to your whole body, including the skin.

Good for Exercising

Muscles need water to exercise and grow, and they’re also made up of 80% water, so a bottle of water or fresh juice during your workout may enhance your performance. During exercise, we lose body fluids through sweat, and it’s obvious we need to recover by drinking water. Losing 2% of your body’s water while being dehydrated can have a negative effect on you physically and mentally. Regulating your body temperature while working out is essential to perform well and can be achieved by staying hydrated. Dehydration can make you feel demotivated and increases fatigue rapidly.

Prevents or Treats Headaches

A cup of water is maybe all you need to make the headache go away as your dehydration is kicking in. The brain is made of 85% water, so it’s essential to drink often to keep it alert and concentrating. Fatigue is a sign of dehydration, and it causes tension headaches , and dizziness and can be cured by drinking water. After partying, drinking water before you sleep can prevent hangovers, or after you wake up, it eases the severity of hangovers. If consuming water didn’t help with your headache, then dehydration is not the reason.

Fights Off Infections and Illness

As we said before, water flushes toxins out of the body, the toxins contain harmful bacteria for you. The kidneys regulate this process to get rid of toxins and to return vital substances to the blood. However, for the kidneys to do their job, they must have enough intake of water, and the urine color and odor indicate if you drink enough water. Staying hydrated reduces the risks of getting kidney stones, urinary tract infection, hypertension, and other health problems, and at the same time, it clears the airways so it’s good for allergies and cold.

There are many ways to get more water in your diet. Try starting with carrying a small bottle with you everywhere. It helps to remind you to drink and to monitor how much you’re drinking. Eat fruits and vegetables high in water to keep the hydration at an acceptable level. There are some risks from drinking tap water, so the best solution is to have a water filter. Stay hydrated, stay healthy.