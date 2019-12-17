5 Ways To Make Your New Business Thrive

In today’s high-tech world, it’s not enough just to have a good product. You have to have great presentation, delivery, customer service, and online presence to go with it as well.

This might sound cheap, gimmicky, and tedious, but it’s not! Consumers respect a brand that respects itself – that is, one that takes pride in their whole presentation. Ensuring that you have a well-rounded business model will only enhance your product more.

If you’ve already got a great product, the rest is much easier. Here are some ways you can help your business thrive.

1) Utilize Data Integration

As a business, you’re likely compiling data from different avenues, for example: customer feedback data, clicks on your website, purchases, returns, etc. Data integration streamlines all of this information onto one platform, so you can concisely assess everything all at once.

The great thing about living in the age we do today is that you don’t have to do this manually or by yourself. You can hire data integration providers who will do the painstaking work of combing through your data to provide you with a clean summary of it.

2) Appeal To the Public

As great as you may think your product or service is, it’s only as great as your consumer perceives it to be. The key here is to present your product in such a way that the consumer will wonder how they ever lived without it.

You can do this by holding focus groups. This will help you see how the public perceives your product as is, and how minor changes to it (like name or appearance) can change the public’s perception. The biggest mistake you can make here is allowing your ego to get in the way of what consumers are telling you.

3) Make It Pretty

Packaging is so important. Think about it: why do we go through all the effort of wrapping things up in shiny paper for birthdays and Christmas? Opening up a new “toy” is half the experience of owning the thing!

Not only is packaging important to protect the product, but a great package design will differentiate your product from others, even if the product itself is similar. The unboxing experience can have almost as much of an impact as the product! You want your customers to feel like they are part of something “elite” and “unique” when they open their new product.

4) Up Your Social Media Game

A huge proportion of advertising and marketing now is done on social media via Instagram Influencers or Facebook Ads. TV and streaming commercials are slowly becoming irrelevant. If possible, link up with an established Influencer on Instagram to really get word about your product out there.

If that’s not possible, make sure you have a page for your product on all the major social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. The more exposure you get with your product, the more visibility you’ll enjoy. And with more visibility comes more potential customers!

5) Make It Personal

Consumers are shifting to a paradigm where personal relationship with a product or service is becoming more valuable than a cheaper price. Consumers will pay a little more when they feel like they are getting quality care and actual attention from a business. Focus on quality customer service and care.

Consumers want a product they can connect to on a personal level: a product that is making a positive local or global impact. Highlighting the people that make your company great in your social media profiles will show that your product is more than just a “thing”, it’s a way of life.