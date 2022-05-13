5 Reasons Why Socializing Outdoors Is Good For Your Health

Spending time with friends and family can give us a much-needed energy boost. It’s mostly all smiles and happiness when we’re among good company – proof that laughter really is the best medicine.

What makes this time spent with loved ones even more beneficial is being in the outdoors. You may be surprised just how much your next gathering can benefit you if you choose to meet outside rather than indoors.

Here are five reasons why.

1. Fresh Air

A deep breath of fresh air is ideal for cleaning your lungs and strengthening your immune system. Think about it. You’re breathing in the same air when you sit all day indoors. It’s just circulating around your home with nowhere to go.

When outdoors, you can breathe more deeply and draw cleaner air to the bottom of your lungs. It means more oxygen into your lungs and fewer chances of inhaling toxins.

Therefore, next time you invite your friends, consider spending some time outdoors. How about hosting a garden party? If you live in a cooler climate, you can always invest in an outdoor heater or covers from commercial tent manufacturers. This way, you’ll be able to socialize outdoors in comfort!

2. Avoid Nasty Illnesses

Nobody wants to get sick, especially if you pass on illnesses around your friend group.

By socializing outdoors, you’re less likely to catch and spread germs. So, if you host your garden party, spreading germs is less likely than if you’re socializing in a bar or similarly enclosed area. Another benefit of hanging out outdoors!

3. Absorb Vitamin D

The sun is always waiting for us to step outside and sprinkle some vitamin D onto us. This vitamin has many benefits among them:

Builds and maintains healthy bones

Strengthens the immune system

Boosts mood

Lowers blood pressure

Reduces the risk of heart disease

Getting a good dose of vitamin D is the perfect excuse to book that beach trip! If this is out of the question, consider going for a picnic or walk in the park.

4. Age With Grace

Spending time outside has a whole range of benefits, one being that you’re more likely to age gracefully. It’s been shown that those who spend more time outside sleep better and have fewer aches and pains as they age.

Older adults who spend a lot of time outside have also noted better mobility. Pick an open park with flat surfaces for everyone to gather!

5. Lift Your Mood

Science has found that being outside in nature makes us happier. In fact, it’s been shown that levels of depression and anxiety have lessened in people who spend more time outside.

Experts also note that spending time outdoors reduces stress. If you feel your stress levels elevating, take a short break and go for an outdoor walk. Or, if you’re finding your mood low, some of the best remedies are to spend time with the people you love and get outside – why not combine both by going for an easy jog with a friend?

Socialize Under The Sun

Many of us work from home and hardly ever step foot outside. But scheduling gatherings with friends and families outside is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the company of others and get a health boost from the great outdoors.

It’s easy to arrange an al fresco meal instead of an indoor meal with your family or switch out a movie night for a family BBQ. The fact you can absorb vitamins from the sun, improve your mood and avoid dangerous germs is a huge bonus.