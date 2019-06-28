5 memorable experiences that you’ll cherish for life after a tour of Europe

If you are someone who loves exploring new cultures, going beyond your comfort zone, making new friends, and waking up in new countries, Europe is the perfect destination for you. Be it the culinary traditions, beaches, mountains, music or architecture, Europe has something for everyone. The cosy, traditional and beautiful European cities are often compared to perfect little towns taken out of fairy tales – a comparison which is completely fair and sound. A whole bucket list of places are strewn together in the continent of Europe, which is why it stands on top of every traveller’s list.

Although there is an endless list of things you can do in Europe, these 5 experiences sit on top of our list:

Riding the train to Siberia

The famous Trans-Siberian Railway is one joyride that everyone should experience once in their life. The journey from Moscow to Vladivostok is the longest you can undertake in the whole world. Scenic views ranging from snow-capped mountain peaks, beautiful lakes, rivers, eye-popping Russian countryside to wonderful pieces of architecture make this train journey one life-altering ride.

2. Dining at the Eiffel Tower

Paris is often referred to as the city of love and light, which makes sense, given the everlasting beauty of its iconic tower. You can catch the sunset here with your partner and dine at the restaurant located in the tower itself. The dinner will make for the perfect romantic date, offering breathtaking, panoramic views of Paris itself. Romance does not get better than this!

3. Canal tours in Venice & Amsterdam

The two cities you cannot miss on your European itinerary, Venice and Amsterdam both are famous for their canals. Venice has popularly been associated with canal tours, with enough movies and songs referring to the city and the romanticism of its waters. The cities also have a lot to offer in terms of food, culture and the arts, so make sure you check in here and check out of your daily worries.

4. Soaking up the history

European museums are a class apart. From Berlin, Madrid and Paris to Rome, Vienna, London, all major European cities have beautiful museums, displaying artefacts of modern history and art. If you are curious about World War II, you will find a number of locations, museums and cemeteries to visit in the continent. There are also castles, chapels and churches that offer beauty like nowhere else in the world.

5. Clicking out-of-this-world pictures in Scandinavia

Tailor made for nature lovers, North Europe Tours are a breathtaking endeavour, exploring the best of the planet. Be it the calm, serene tours in the fjords or the nights spent near the Arctic Circle chasing Northern Lights, these beautiful Scandinavian countries will exceed every expectation you have of the region. The countryside as well as the cities are a treat to the eyes, perfect for those who want something different in life.

So which of these destinations will you pick for your next holiday?