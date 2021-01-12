5 Diet Pill Ingredients That Actually Work For Weight Loss

There is no shortage of weight loss pills and diet supplements in the market. You can see advertisements on the television, you can buy them over the counter, have prescription medications, and even buy one and have it delivered right at your doorsteps. All of them claim that it can help you achieve your weight goal. With so many diet pills available, choosing the best one can be quite tricky. One best way to help you choose is to look at their ingredients. The ingredients can determine which product will actually work and give you amazing results.

If you’re looking for weight loss pills, here are some of the best diet pill ingredients you should look for before purchasing.

How Do They Work?

Before jumping in the ingredients, let’s take a look at how these ingredients actually make you lose weight. All of the weight loss pills tend to work via these mechanisms:

Lessen your appetite so you’ll eat fewer.

Reduce or slow down the absorption of fat, so you take in fewer.

Increase metabolism or fat burning so you’ll lose more fat.

1. Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a fiber found in the roots, or corm, of the elephant yam, also known as the konjac plant. It is a water-soluble polysaccharide that is considered a dietary fiber. Glucomannan functions by absorbing water in your stomach and intestine to form a bulky fiber that treats constipation and gives you a feeling of fullness. It can also reduce the absorption of sugar and cholesterol from the gut, to manage sugar levels in diabetes, and decrease cholesterol levels. As you can see on Observer.com , Glucomannan is present in the Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements of 2020. This is due to the fact that a lot of research shows that glucomannan, combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle, delivers desirable outcomes. Glucomannan is not just for people who are undergoing their weight loss journey and overweight, but it is also for people with a diet with restricted calories.

2. Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most popular psychoactive substances that is consumed worldwide. These are caffeine that is found not just in coffee but also in tea, dark chocolate, and many more. Now, caffeine is also used as an ingredient in diet pills since it can boost your metabolism. And it increases fat burning.

While you can use any other caffeine source, green coffee beans are gaining popularity since it also contains chlorogenic acid, which also promotes weight loss. Moreover, it also has plenty of benefits, such as lowering blood sugar levels, and can serve as an antioxidant .

3. Orlistat

Orlistat is an over the counter drug that promotes weight loss by reducing the amount of dietary fat absorbed by your body. Prescription orlistat is also used by overweight people who are experiencing high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or heart disease. Some studies also show that Orlistat can lessen the amount of harmful, dangerous type of belly fat called visceral fat. People or patients who have been prescribed Orlistat are also usually advised to eat a low-fat diet to avoid any side effects. Orlistat is known to have many digestive side effects. Since it can be a prescription drug, it would be best to ask a medical specialist before taking one.

4. Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Malabar tamarind, or most commonly known as Garcinia cambogia, is a tropical fruit that has become a popular ingredient in weight loss supplements. The most active ingredient is found in the skin of the fruit, which is hydroxy citric acid or HCA. Hydroxy citric acid can block citrate lyase, which is an enzyme that produces fat in our body. In addition, it also increases the level of serotonin, which is the one in charge of decreasing hunger levels. Since Garcinia Cambogia Extract is an organic ingredient, the side effects reported are less and taking it is one way to lose weight without taking risk .

5. Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is mineral chromium that is found in dietary supplements. These ingredients help to improve metabolism and weight loss. While the use of this is still undergoing a lot of research, studies said that it works with people with binge-eating disorder or depression, as they suppress cravings or hunger. Since chromium picolinate can interact with other medications, it is suggested to ask your health care provider due to the possibility of unwanted effects or other risks.

Out of all the ingredients that claim weight loss, these five are the ones with the strongest evidence to back them up. These supplements can help you achieve your weight goal together with a balanced diet, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle. It would be best to talk to your doctor first to evaluate your health and give you medical advice. Always remember that weight loss is a long term commitment, and you should do it at your own, safe pace.