5 Best Casinos in South Florida

No matter if you are traveling to South Florida or you already live there, there are at least a few dozens of places that you haven’t had a chance to visit before. South Florida is filled with excellent locations where you can simply go to have fun and unwind. It’s ideal for people looking for a way to forget all the troubles of reality just for a little while. So, it comes as no surprise that South Florida has some of the best land-based casinos that you can explore.

In order to help you find the best brick-and-mortar gambling venues, we have compiled a list of the five best casinos that you can visit in South Florida. Let us begin!

Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Some players are always cautious whenever they are visiting a new casino, no matter if it’s land-based or online. They always wonder what is the best way to use casino deposits wisely or if they should trust that operator with their personal information. However, when a casino owner such as Seminole Tribe with a good reputation joins forces with a brand such as Hard Rock, then trust is guaranteed. The result of this union is one of the best casinos in Florida that is a must-visit for both tourists and locals. You can relax and recharge after a long day at any of the luxurious hotel rooms, and in the evening, play your favorite casino games. Moreover, you don’t need to change location if you are feeling hungry or you would like to treat yourself to a drink. The casino boasts an amazing restaurant and bar that you can enjoy.

Dania Jai-Alai

If one of your favorite activities includes playing online slots at a casino with cashback bonus then you will be thrilled to take a short trip to Jai-Alai. This casino boasts over 900 slot machines that you can enjoy whenever you’re not roaming the virtual world to find bonuses. But if you are a fan of table casino games online, there are also plenty of table games to choose from like roulette, craps, and blackjack. According to many casino reviews, this gambling venue is ideal for poker players. A fun fact about this casino is that it has over two dozen tables for poker players alone. So you can enjoy Omaha, Texas Hold’Em, or 7-Card Stud if you like.

Moreover, fans of sports betting in the US can also enjoy an occasional wager at this establishment.

Magic City Casino

Every casino in Florida has a unique trait that you can remember it by. And for Magic City, that’s electronic table games. Visitors of this gambling venue can find a game to play at one of the 40 available electronic tables. Since the gambling industry is growing in the US, it was expected that the US players will have more and more access to the latest technology from the casino world. So, now places like Magic City can offer virtual dealers for blackjack or even a virtual wheel to roulette players. Visiting Magic City can be a fun experience because this casino resembles huge arcade rooms, where people gather around machines to play different games. In addition to electronic tables, there are over 800 slot machines that the players can explore.

Victory Casino Cruises

Whenever you are traveling and you visit a place, you know you have limited time for a certain activity. But if you are a fan of cruising and you would also like to visit a local casino, then you can relax because you can do both at the same time. Victory Casino Cruises is one of the best solutions to stay on the legal side and still enjoy casino games, especially if you are in a part of Florida where gambling isn’t allowed. The “floating casino” takes all the players 12 miles away from the shore, where gambling is completely allowed. All players have a chance to get on board twice a day when the ship returns to the coast to collect new passengers or drop off the ones that have had their share of fun. One trip lasts for about five to six hours, so you will have plenty of time to play poker, blackjack, or even place a sports bet.

The Big Easy

Even th0ough there aren’t many table games available at the Big Easy, you can enjoy over 30 poker tables and more than 1,200 slot machines. There are so many available slots in this casino, that some of them are even on the patio. Furthermore, if video poker is what you want to play, then the Big Easy is just the right place for you. This casino claims that it has more video poker options available than any other gambling venue in Florida. So, why wouldn’t we see it for ourselves?

Conclusion

So, after you’ve seen this list, all that’s left is for you to pick one and pack your bags. And remember, the most important things that you should bring along are a good mood and positive energy.

Bio:

Mila Roy is the content strategist at Gamblizard and a writer of numerous articles related to online gambling and sports betting. Mila likes to explore different topics in order to help online players find the best casinos or the best online bonuses. She also likes to spend time reading motivational books or getting together with friends to play her favorite game – poker.