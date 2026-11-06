Video

450, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – Good Morning

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Damian Marley and 450’s ‘Good Morning’ Reaches No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Reggae Music Videos Chart

“I woke this morning feeling good, feeling blessed and Irie.”

One universal message.

A celebration of life, gratitude, and the blessing of another day.

MUSIC CREDITS

Performed by: 450 & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Produced by: Weekday Tru Ambassador Ent.

MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS

Directed by: Aka.Ruppi Tnonc

Director of Photography: AM Visuals

 

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2026 Sets Sail With Reggae Icons

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Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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