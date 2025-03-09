42nd International Reggae and World Music Awards Name Hosts

CORAL SPRINGS – Renowned actor and comedian, Dr. Oliver Samuels, OD, is set to receive a prestigious 55-year Golden Lifetime Achievement Award and will be honored as the Caribbean King of Comedy during the 42nd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA). This event will take place on Sunday, March 30th, at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in South Florida. He will be joined by co-host Judith Fallon-Reid, a Spoken Word nominee, who is also an actress, author, and poet from Panama.

International Reggae and World Music Awards Tickets and Pay Per View

Availability of tickets and seats for the largest Reggae and World Music event is limited. You can buy them at www.irawma.com. Fans who cannot attend can still watch live. They can register for Pay Per View for only $9.99 in advance via: CaribFlixs.

About 160 nominees are competing for the best of 2024 in 40 categories. Voting to choose the winners is now happening, click here to vote. Voting will end this Monday, March 10th.

Ten seasoned professionals from the entertainment and music sectors will be honored with Special Lifetime Awards.

IRAWMA Red Carpet Event

Celebrities and V-VIP ticket holders will walk the red carpet at 6pm EST. The carpet is 6 feet wide and 100 feet long. There will be a VIP Reception until 7:30pm. General admission tickets will be available starting at 7:00pm. The Awards Showcase will begin at 7:30pm.

Dr. Ephraim Martin, BH{M}, President & Producer of IRAWMA, who recently celebrated his Golden 50th Anniversary in media, entertainment, and activism, said, “This is the 42nd year that Martin’s International two Awards events, the annual IRAWMA and the annual Chicago Music Awards, have been bestowing honors on our music legends, and between both annual Awards ceremonies, we have today, nominated more than 18,000 nominees, and bestowed honors and awarded more than 3,500 Awards winners, globally”. “Thanks to the volunteers, music industry members, supporting sponsors and others who have helped us to make it through these years. We intend to uphold the integrity of IRAWMA by giving credit only where credit is due, without compromise. We again salute all 160 nominees and the ten special honorees for their endless contributions to the entertainment industry over the years”. “For the enhancement of reggae, world music, health advocacy, and our social justice activity we need the support of the music industry, other businesses, and individuals to become supporting partners or category sponsors. Your tax-deductible donation would be used to enhance the level of production, keep IRAWMA strong, and for the fortification of reggae and world music globally,” President Martin concluded.

Sponsors

IRAWMA is made possible through generous contributions and support from sponsors, Broward County Florida Cultural Division, VP Records, Tuff Gong International, Reggae Festival Guide, The Halls of Justice”- Hon. L. Priscilla Hall/Hon. Shelvin L.M. Hall, Elite Chauffeurs-Hamies Jones, Island Sips- Health Restaurant, Old World Market, Rogers Park Fruit Market, and others.

A limited number of V-VIP, VIP and general tickets are available at www.thecentercs.com, and hotel packages are available to the public at www.irawma.com, email, [email protected] or call 877/9-REGGAE.