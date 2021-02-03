4 Times Stunt Drivers Died On-Set

It takes exceptional skill and training to be a stunt driver. But since the job is so risky, you can easily get injured on the job. Unfortunately, some stunts are so dangerous that they end up in death. While stunts often make a movie more exciting and engaging, these fascinating tricks can be risky.

Some stunt drivers sustain injuries that put them out of work for weeks or even months. Others experience injuries that eventually lead to permanent disabilities, like full or partial paralysis. And in more rare cases, some stunt makers don’t survive their injuries at all.

Here are four times stunt drivers lost their lives on set .

Art Scholl’s Top Gun Accident

Art Scholl was technically considered a stunt driver but was known for operating planes instead of cars or trucks. Scholl was famous for navigating camera planes and performing acrobatic stunts for well-known movies like The A-Team and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom .

When Scholl was working as a camera plane pilot and stunt pilot for Top Gun, his plane headed toward the Pacific Ocean. Scholl was trying to spin the aircraft but was unable to regain control of the airplane. A plane malfunction was likely the reason for the accident, but the disaster’s actual cause is still unknown. The last thing Art Scholl said on the plane radio was, “I have a problem. I have a real problem.”

Jim Sheppard’s Horseback Riding Accident

Jim Sheppard served as Jason Robaard’s stuntman in the 1978 movie Comes a Horseman. Essentially, the characters in the film used horses instead of vehicles as a main source of transportation. In one of the movie scenes, Jason Robaard’s character was supposed to be dragged to his death as part of the movie.

Unfortunately, Sheppard was actually killed in the accident when the horse didn’t stay on course and caused Sheppard to hit his head on a fence post. The movie scene is cut right before Sheppard’s head injury, so viewers can see the stuntman’s final moments both in the film and in real life.

Kun Lieu’s Explosion Accident

While working on The Expendables 2, Kun Lieu was tragically killed in an explosion. The explosion happened while the movie was being filmed in Bulgaria. Fellow stuntman Nuo Sun was seriously injured in the blast as well.

Sun experienced injuries to his back, extremities, and nervous system and suing Millennial Films for negligence. Millennial Films also issued a statement confirming Lieu’s death and offering condolences to the stuntman’s family.

Harry O’Connell’s Aerial Stunt Accident

In the 2002 film series XXX starring Vin Diesel, Harry O’Connell, Diesel’s stunt double, was killed while doing aerial stunts. The movie did involve driving motorcycles, and O’Connell was hired to perform fascinating stunts to appeal to viewers.

O’Connell was trying to go down a parasailing line during the stunt. He was supposed to land on a submarine but ended up hitting a bridge at an extremely high speed. The impact caused O’Connell’s death immediately. The professional stuntman was a former Navy SEAL and had also performed stunts for Charlie’s Angels and The Perfect Storm.

Conclusion

