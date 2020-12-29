4 Reasons Your Business Needs to Take Advantage of Social Media

Long gone are the days of print, TV, and radio advertisements. Social media marketing is one of the biggest ways businesses reach current and potential customers.

Did you know that nearly 80% of the U.S. population used at least one type of social media in 2019? If your business chooses to shy away from social media tactics, you will be missing out on a surefire way to reach potential customers.

Still not convinced of its power? No matter if you handle it yourself or recruit a social media agency, here are 4 reasons why your company needs to take advantage of social media.

1) It Gets Your Brand Out There

Even if you have the most innovative and original business idea, how will you make any sales if no one knows about your brand?

To get started, you must increase your brand awareness. Make accounts for your brand across different social media platforms and begin posting relevant content.

Another aspect of increasing your brand awareness is establishing your company as an industry leader. This way, customers will trust you as a source of knowledge and expertise. They will want to use your products or services to solve their problems and make their lives easier.

While any business has the goal of making money, your company must demonstrate its larger goals related to the community. Social media is a great place to do this. You can share posts that humanize your brand and emphasize its values.

2) It Increases Website Traffic & Generates Leads

When you’re active enough and post engaging content, social media users will become curious about what your company has to offer. You can use your posts to draw traffic to your website.

With the right social media campaign, you will produce not only traffic but high-quality traffic. This will result in more leads, which you can use to close sales and increase your company’s profits.

3) It Circulates More Content

Depending on your company’s goals, different content types can work at different points in your business’s timeline.

In the beginning, you may need to focus on creating and distributing original content. As you gain more followers, you can turn to them for content. This is called “source material.” It’s basically user-generated content (UGC) that you can share on your main platforms.

One successful example of a UGC campaign was Apple’s #ShotOniPhone campaign, where the company encouraged customers to submit their adventure shots taken on the company’s mobile devices.

4) It Facilitates Different Types of Communication

Social media is essential for staying in the minds of your consumers. However, you don’t want to be available to your customers only during prosperous times. Social media will help your business stay in touch no matter what’s going on in the world. With a solid online presence, your company can better handle crises.

Let your customers know that your team is there for them no matter what. You can respond to bad press and mitigate long-term damage to your company’s reputation. You can also demonstrate how your products or services can help customers through trying times.

Another aspect of communication your business can facilitate through social media is customer service. If you have an unhappy consumer, you can offer them the support they need.

Answer their questions and offer solutions to issues they’re having. These interactions can help other customers through similar circumstances and show them that your company is a helpful resource, even post-purchase.

Bottom Line

When maintained thoughtfully, a social media presence can work wonders for a company of any size. Consider setting aside the resources to perfect yours!