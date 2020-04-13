4 Reasons Why Your JUUL Isn’t Giving You the Best Vaping Experience Possible



The JUUL brand is undoubtedly the most controversial vaping brand in the world. Despite that fact, a great deal of good has come from JUUL as well. Millions of former adult smokers around the world now vape, and if you’re a vaper in the United States who bought your first e-cigarette from a traditional retail store, there is an almost three-in-four chance that you bought a JUUL.

Over the years, though, the experience of using JUUL has changed. When the controversy surrounding JUUL began to increase, JUUL voluntarily discontinued many of its flavors. Not long after, the U.S. federal government banned all e-cigarette pods and cartridges in flavors other than tobacco and menthol, wiping out JUUL’s mint flavor. Suddenly, the JUUL e-cigarette isn’t nearly as attractive as it used to be, and the flavored pod ban isn’t the only reason. Is it time to visit a vape shop like V2 Cigs and buy a new vaping device? These are the reasons why your JUUL isn’t giving you the kind of vaping experience that you could be having with a modern refillable vaping system.

Two E-Liquid Flavors vs. Hundreds

The removal of JUUL’s flavored pods from the market reduced JUUL’s flavor selection from eight flavors to two. That’s certainly a disappointment for JUUL fans, but JUUL’s selection has always paled in comparison to what you can get in bottled form on the shelves of any vape shop.

No matter how much you enjoyed – and might miss – your mango JUUL pods, an e-liquid with a single flavor note is nothing compared to the complex blends that the vaping industry offers today.

With vape juice flavors ranging from cereals to classic bakery goods, you can find an e-liquid capturing the flavor profile of virtually anything you can imagine. Flavors make vaping more enjoyable, and you’ll never experience the full range of flavors that the world of e-liquid has to offer with the JUUL or any other pre-filled pod system.

JUUL Is the World’s Most Expensive Vaping System

With pods costing about $4.00 each, it’s not an exaggeration to say that no vaping device is more expensive to use than JUUL. The JUUL vaping system is a perfect example of the razor-and-blades business model. The maker sells the starter kit inexpensively because the device doesn’t work without the pods, and JUUL is the only official supplier of those pods. Since JUUL pods only come from one official source, JUUL can sell those pods at whatever price the market will bear.

It turns out that the market is willing to bear a very high price.

Paying $4.00 per day to vape might sound reasonable to you, but that’s only because it’s still less than what you would pay to smoke cigarettes. A single box of JUUL pods costs about the same as a bottle of e-liquid, and bottled e-liquid lasts far longer. Bottles of e-liquid with freebase nicotine are typically as large as 100 ml. Nicotine salt e-liquid, meanwhile, usually comes in 30 ml bottles. A box of JUUL pods, on the other hand, contains just 2.8 ml of e-liquid.

JUUL Doesn’t Let You Reduce Your Nicotine Intake

One of the biggest problems with the JUUL vaping system is that the maker is reluctant to give users a way to wean themselves off of nicotine. In the United States, JUUL pods are available in just two nicotine levels: 5 percent and 3 percent. In terms of the milligram strengths that you see on e-liquid bottles, those nicotine strengths equate to 59 mg and 23 mg respectively. There’s a very big jump between using an e-liquid with 23 mg of nicotine per ml and not using nicotine at all, which means that you’ll have a difficult time if you want to use the JUUL as a vehicle to reduce and eliminate your nicotine use.

When you buy bottled e-liquid, you can reduce your nicotine intake as gradually as you like. Some common nicotine strengths for bottled e-liquid include 18, 16, 11, 9, 6, 3 and 0 mg. You can even make a custom nicotine strength by mixing bottles of different nicotine strengths. Many people eliminate their nicotine consumption with vaping, but the only way to do that and make the experience easy and painless is by using bottled e-liquids.

A Refillable Vaping Device Delivers a Better User Experience

In absolutely every way, a refillable vaping device delivers a better user experience than a device that uses pre-filled pods. The differences between the two types of vaping devices don’t just involve flavors and nicotine strengths – it’s also that modern refillable devices are simply more enjoyable to use.

When you read the online discussion groups, you’ll see that JUUL users frequently complain about problems that affect the user experience. Devices randomly stop hitting or begin producing weak hits; you read about people trying tricks like partially blocking the air intake vents in an attempt to get bigger and more enjoyable puffs. Maybe you’ve even tried tricks like that yourself.

The fact is that the JUUL is a vaping device from 2015, and it has undergone only tiny revisions since then. The features that typified the modern vaping experience in 2015 are very different from the features that you’ll find in a device made in 2020.

Usage problems with the JUUL extend far beyond misfires and weak hits. People also frequently experience problems like pods that leak while they’re still in the package. Some pods even leak while they’re in the JUUL, contaminating the device’s internal electronics.

No vaping device is perfect, but you’re far less likely to experience the kinds of problems with a refillable device that you do with the JUUL. Modern tanks rarely leak, nor are they prone to making loud pops or spitting e-liquid into the mouth during operation. Since a modern vape mod is likely to have a manual button for activation, you never have to worry about misfires or weak hits. You’ll also enjoy significantly better battery life.