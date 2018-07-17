4 Medical Lawsuits That South Floridians Should Be Aware Of

SOUTH FLORIDA – There is a certain amount of time that anyone has to file a medical lawsuit in Florida. If not done within this amount of time then the case is thrown from the court. This time frame is within 2 years from when the observance of the case should have been seen. Otherwise, there is a totality of four years given from the time of negligence. The law for medical negligence or malpractice is different from one state to another. It is important that citizens know of the lawsuits filed to protect themselves. This will keep them from possible harm or worsen their current problem.

There are many different types of medical lawsuits. The type of lawsuits that occur more than anything else is medical device recalls. A medical device is anything that a physician uses to treat a patient. This includes those suffering from an illness or injury. These medical devices have caused many problems, as seen in the past. Some are not even approved by the FDA. It is important to always be aware of the current recalls in the medical field. Some of them found in Florida include:

DePuy Knee Replacement Recall

One that has had a lot of notice is the knee implant recall known as DePuy. The DePuy knee replacements have said to cause severe pain with bone damage and tissue loss. This occurred in 1 to 2 years. The replacement manufacturer administered it to last 15 years. Those who have had this replacement should be cautious of pain, swelling or radiating heat from the area.

Bard IVC Filter

According to the FDA, the Bard IVC Filters were never given approval and should never have sold. The Bard IVC Filter’s used in patients who have blood clots. However, the standards of the manufacturer are not up to par. There are two different kinds included in the current lawsuit. The G2 IVC and the G2 IVC Express. The Bard Recovery IVC Filter is also a device used to remove these filters. None of the three medical devices had FDA approval to be on the market.

Hernia Mesh Lawsuit

A hernia mesh is a device that’s inserted where a hernia has occurred. It helps to keep a hernia from reappearing later on. There have been some serious side effects reported from patients with the mesh. These include Bowel perforation, organ puncture, adhesion, bowel obstruction, mesh failure and shrinkage, seroma and the mesh moving within the body. In some cases, it has also caused severe pain and infection. Patients should be aware if they have had surgery with the brands known as Atrium Medical C-QUR or Ethicon Physiomesh.

Stryker Hip Implant Recalls

The hip replacements by Stryker Orthopaedics discontinued due to multiple cases against the company. There are three different types included in the recall. These include the Stryker ABG II, Stryker Rejuvenate, and the Stryker LFIT V40 femoral head. They were recalled due to a large rate of failure. Some of the reasons behind the recall include fragmenting, rusting, corrosion, metal poisoning, and failure.

There have been a number of recalls on devices that are used every day in the medical field. It is important that all Floridians be aware of what is being recalled and the failure rate of each surgical device. Whether a mesh or a knee implant recall it is important to be aware. Be prepared and informed before surgery. If a problem occurs get information and an attorney.

Author Bio: Mark Alvarado is a digital nomad and freelance writer.