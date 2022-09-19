4 Factors to Consider Besides Private Jet Cost

Making your first or even a hundredth private jet charter reservation is exciting. One of the benefits that private travelers get when making a reservation is the ability to explore the available aircraft, select the departure and arrival airports, and select their preferred in-flight food.

Here’s a situation that frequently occurs: A client has researched and received quotes from a few service providers. One price is less expensive than the others. They are more likely to choose the cheaper offer than the others because it has attracted their attention. Should they make reservations?

1. Safety

Low-cost carriers with inadequate funding are notorious for providing poor service. Typically, these suppliers lack the funding to recruit experienced, skilled pilots.

They might also be struggling with cash flow issues or financial strains brought on by delayed aircraft maintenance, forcing them to make cost cuts in places that won’t be noticeable until it counts.

On the other hand, high-quality airlines offer the safest charter travel and often offer the most affordable private jet prices.

Why do certain airlines charge more than others?

Unused flight time is the main expense factor in private aviation. Some repositioning is necessary to accomplish the required routing because every aircraft has a schedule. The cost of the Jet Card Membership is subsequently transferred to the traveler.

2. Reliability

Many low-cost airlines aim to attract customers by focusing on the price of private jets. To secure your business, these suppliers quote on every possible route.

This business strategy occasionally benefits the flier, but it typically results in a last-minute flight cancellation because of fictitious technical problems.

The chance of experiencing technical delays or flight cancellations is quite low when you pick a high-quality air carrier with a solid reputation. You may relax knowing that your flight will arrive at its destination on time and according to plan.

3. Locked-in prices and aircraft

Your aircraft possibilities will probably be limited to the fleet of the private jet provider if you sign up for a membership with them. This could be a problem if the fleet is small or the provider is trying to fulfill internal quotas.

Your possibilities for aircraft will greatly expand if you engage with a service that isn’t connected to a fleet. These service companies have access to a selection of thousands of aircraft without the cost of ownership.

4. Fractional ownership

Those who fly a lot might benefit more from this jet charter option. The main advantage of choosing this option is that it offers tax advantages similar to those of full ownership without the hassle of finding a crew, planning maintenance, finding storage, and other difficulties.

The share size can range from 1/16th of an aircraft to the complete plane. If a smaller or larger aircraft is required, some fractional ownership arrangements can even include interests in multiple aircraft.

We are aware of how pricey private flights are. To maximize the chance of a trustworthy client experience, we genuinely believe spending a little extra money is smart security.