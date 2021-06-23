4 Actions To Consider When You Have A Vehicle Crash

One of the hardest experiences that you may ever go through is getting into a vehicle crash. Besides the possible injuries and vehicle damages, you may be left feeling shocked, not knowing how to redeem the situation. Many of those who get involved in vehicle crashes do not only need time to recover from their physical injuries, but they also need to go through a prolonged period of mental and emotional recovery. A lot of individuals may struggle to gather the strength to get back behind the wheel, as the situation can be quite traumatic. This can also hinder their performance in many general activities, including work productivity. This, along with the medical and repair bills, can be extremely financially straining. Read through this article to find out the 4 actions when you have a vehicle crash.

1. Call the Police

After getting into a vehicle crash, you may feel tempted to flee the accident scene. However, this is the last thing that you should be thinking of doing. In fact, if you can, you need to make sure that the other party or parties involved don’t leave either. Collecting their license plate numbers and contact information, as well as calling the police should be your first actions. When the police arrive, they will assess the accident scene and the condition of the vehicles. They will also collect your statement and interview the other driver(s) along with some witnesses. Your statement should be as detailed and accurate as possible. Keep in mind that the other party, even if they are at fault, is probably trying to prove themselves innocent just as you are. The chances are that the police will come with a paramedic team; make sure to tell them about all your symptoms, regardless of how mild they seem. The adrenaline rush resulting from the dynamics of the situations can conceal the other symptoms.

2. Hire a Lawyer

One of the things that you should consider doing after you get into a car accident is hiring a lawyer. Even if the car accident wasn’t your fault, hiring a lawyer can prove to be very beneficial. Handling the situation with the insurance company can be a hassle; they will do their best to keep their coverage to a minimum. In the end, an insurance company wants to make money, which isn’t essentially in your best interest. If you hire an attorney, they will negotiate with the adjuster, manage the claim and all its details for you, assist you in creating a written or spoken statement that will maximize your benefits, represent you at court, and protect your rights. Your lawyer can help prove negligence and liability for your injuries on the other party’s part. This is typically one of the most challenging parts of handling a vehicle injury claim. They will help you determine a fair and accurate value of your injuries and negotiate a fair settlement. In case no settlement was reached, your lawyer will file a personal injury lawsuit and fight for your rights in court. They will clarify all the regulations and laws that are associated with your claim.

3. Seek Medical Help

The sooner you seek medical help after your accident, the better things will go for you. For one, if you leave severe medical issues untreated, you can face even more troubling repercussions. As mentioned above, you should still conduct a thorough medical check-up, as you may not feel the symptoms right away. Some harsh injuries can appear disguised in the form of regular post-accident symptoms. Make sure to tell your doctor everything that you feel, even if the symptoms seem insignificant. Though, make sure not to exaggerate your pains, as this can easily backfire. Waiting too long to get treatment may also weaken your claim; it can appear as though the accident did not result in mentionable injuries, which is something that the insurance company will use to their advantage. You should keep a record of all the medical reports and bills, as this can help you determine the true value of your injuries.

4. Speak to Witnesses

You should make sure to speak to witnesses and collect their information at the accident scene. Not all witnesses will stay until the police arrive, making it your word against the other driver’s word. This will make it harder for the police to determine the party at fault. Keeping a record of the witness information will also help you in case you need someone to testify in court.

Vehicle accidents are unfortunately very common; an average of 16438 vehicle crashes take place every day in the United States only. They can be very mentally, physically, and emotionally damaging. This is why we collected a few tips that will help you act correctly after an accident.