3rd Annual MOCHA Family Wellness Fair Returns September 28

MIAMI — Families across Miami are invited to the 3rd Annual MOCHA Family Wellness Fair. It will be a lively day of health, fun, and empowerment. The event is held at KIPP Academy, 3000 Northwest 110th Street, Miami, FL 33167.

This year’s fair goes beyond celebration—it functions as a crucial fundraiser supporting Metro Mommy Agency and Behind The Leaf. Both organizations are committed to promoting women’s health, wellness, and economic empowerment in South Florida and beyond.

Metro Mommy Agency offers education, advocacy, and support. They help women navigate pregnancy and motherhood, empowering them to thrive as healthy contributors to their families and communities.

Behind The Leaf provides diverse women entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentorship, and business fundamentals. This allows them to build and maintain successful ventures.

“Right now, the public health community is in a frenzy as I anticipate the potential loss of a federal program that reduces infant deaths,” said Esther Louis, founder of Metro Mommy Agency and board member of Behind The Leaf. “Our MOMCHA program receives three to four new referrals each week. However, we lack the doulas and funding to support every family. Beyond maternal care, many also need housing, food, and essential baby items. The MOCHA Family Wellness Fair is about more than physical well-being. It’s about financial stability, which is just as important to health. My goal is to raise $150,000 to cover direct services and provide resources for moms and families.”

“Economic stability is as essential to wellness as physical health,” added Vivian Olodun, founder of Behind The Leaf. “We help women see entrepreneurship as a real path to generational wealth. Through education, mentorship, and access to resources, we ensure women not only launch businesses but also thrive in them. Partnering with Metro Mommy Agency through MOCHA allows us to strengthen both families and financial foundations.”

Event Highlights

Morning Wellness Walk (7:00 AM) – Begin your day with a walk around the track.

– Begin your day with a walk around the track. Family Fair & Vendors (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM) – Discover local businesses, community services, and family resources.

– Discover local businesses, community services, and family resources. Food Trucks & Shopping – Enjoy delicious options while supporting small businesses.

– Enjoy delicious options while supporting small businesses. Kids’ Zone (11:00 AM – 2:00 PM) – Bounce houses, balloon twisting, face painting, and fun activities.

– Bounce houses, balloon twisting, face painting, and fun activities. Workshops & Resources – Discover health, wellness, and financial empowerment.

Community Partners

This year’s fair is supported by: Behind The Leaf, The Children’s Trust, Intercredit Bank, Karmic Currency, Metro Mommy Agency, Flourish Media, The Running Edge, KIPP Academy, Florida International University, Black Mothers Care, Stride4More, The Miami Foundation, CodeEdventures, 1 World Learning Center, Black Moms Miami, and Pascal Pediatrics.

Featured Vendors

Families will connect with leading organizations and businesses, including: Southern Birth Justice Network, Inc., YWCA, Cloverleaf Chiropractic, LIMONAD LAKAY, Boriyoga Body, FEDE Insurance, ADWC Kids, Miami-Dade Public Library System, ABA Centers of Florida, Jasmine Project, Heritage Wellness, Memorial Healthcare System, Lollipops & Gumdrops, MedSWISH, Walker Chiropractic and Wellness Center, SAYBLEE, Clinical Trial Media, and Lightship.

Get Involved

The MOCHA Family Wellness Fair invites sponsors, vendors, and donors to help reach the $150,000 fundraising goal. Businesses can connect with families, attendees can enjoy a full day of activities, and donors can directly support programs that make a difference in the lives of women and children.

Event Details: