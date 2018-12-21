3rd Annual Flourish Media Conference Bridges Entrepreneurship, Media, and Diversity

A stellar line-up of speakers, influencers and sponsors at women’s business conference including an opportunity to LIVE PITCH investors for up to $15 Million in funding

MIAMI – Flourish Media Conference (FMC) is celebrating its 3rd annual women’s conference and has partnered with Magic City Center and Thriver Lifestyle to bring more partnership and funding opportunities for women of color entrepreneurs and business owners.

This two-day conference on February 22-23, 2019, has grown bigger each year and continually works to close the gap and address the issues of income inequality, education and innovation as it relates to women of color businesses.

FMC’s social media reach numbered at over 1.6 million impressions in 2018 and continue to increase each year.

One of the key differentiators of FMC is their 501(c)(3) beneficiary charity, Behind The Leaf, which helps minority and low-income women see small business ownership as a viable opportunity for economic advancement by offering accessible educational products, workshops, and networking events.

Attendees are entered to win scholarship packages that include the following; monetary business scholarship up to $1500, web hosting, contact management tools, project management tools, subsidized time with an accountant, subsidized time with lawyer, personalized marketing material and a free buddy pass to the 2020 Flourish Media Conference.

This 3rd annual conference addresses one driving effort: connecting women with willing investors. VIPs will have the opportunity to LIVE PITCH to investors for the chance to walk away with up to millions of dollars for their ventures.

Past keynote speakers include Radio Host & On-Air Personality Felisha Monet of 99 Jamz, Editor Talia Oliver of The Shade Room, credited with changing the landscape of journalism for its ability to draw in 8 million social followers and reach 94 million viewers.

This year, FMC speakers include Wellness Expert, Candy Calderon, Writer Ty Alexander, Soul Brand Therapist Whitney Mullings, Attorney Rosezena Piece, America’s Top 20 African American Interior Designer Tonya Cromer, and many more!

Flourish Media Conference Speakers:

Dr. Shanequa Fleming – Executive Coach

Dominique Clark – Relationship Expert

Morgan Owens – Curvy Cardio Owner & Author

Adria Hookes – Business Coach

Chandra Brooks – Author

Cindy Montgenie – Fortune 50 Tech Executive

Ana Santos – Accountant

Angel Suttle – Radio Host

Milan Mobley – CEO, Unmanagment

Kim Bullox – Lifestyle & Abundance Coach

Florence Gaspard – Director of Entrepreneurship, Black Professional Network

Kristen Pope – Award-Winning Journalist

Michelby Whitehead – Writer

Regan Farley – Public Relations

The Doyenne – Entrepreneurs

Kamilah Jolly – Business Lawyer

Virginia Jimenez – Transformational Love Coach

Enid Nolasco – Witchcraft Branding Owner

Lakisha Grant – Author & Business Owner

Lauren Woulard – Communications Professional & more to be announced!

This is a conference you do not want to miss out on.

Pre-sale tickets start at $75 and include exclusive entry to both days of the event, refreshments, light bites and access to FMC vendors and lounge.

Click here for more information about the conference, and to purchase tickets.

Flourish Media Conference Ticket Options:

Full Access Garden Passes – access to both days, general seating, business registration on-site, on-site one-on-one with CPA during Power Hour, On-site one-on-one with Trademark Lawyer during Power Hour. $150 – Pre-sale $110

– access to both days, general seating, business registration on-site, on-site one-on-one with CPA during Power Hour, On-site one-on-one with Trademark Lawyer during Power Hour. $150 – Pre-sale $110 Full Access Garden Buddy Passes – access to both days for (2) people, general seating for (2) people, (1) business registration on-site, on-site session with CPA during Power Hour, On-site session with Trademark Lawyer during Power Hour. $295 – Pre-sale 195

– access to both days for (2) people, general seating for (2) people, (1) business registration on-site, on-site session with CPA during Power Hour, On-site session with Trademark Lawyer during Power Hour. $295 – Pre-sale 195 VIP Access – 15 minutes business pitch for MILLIONS. BONUS Support Team Access for (3), preferred seating, logo in event program & website, VIP Gift, post-conference notes with profitable feedback from investors and more! $397 SOLD OUT