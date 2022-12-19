3rd Annual Afro-Carib Festival Features Koffee, CKay and Jacob Forever

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar has announced its lineup for the 3rd Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF) happening on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 5pm-11pm ET at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025.

The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, is where Black History Month meets Reggae Month, and will celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted in African origins. These powerful bonds have manifested to create a people rich in music, culture, and cuisine.

Ticket holders will enjoy live performances by a carefully selected roster of unique, soulful artists representing reggae, afrobeats, reggaeton, salsa and more musical genres from the Caribbean and African Diaspora.

“Part of who we are as a people, descendants from African and Caribbean roots, are reflected in the music, instruments and dance which make up our rich culture and heritage. When you listen to the lyrics of these artistes and feel the rhythm of the Afro-Reggae – inspired beat, it resonates deep within the soul, and it is what we want to bring to this celebration of our multi diverse community in Miramar.” said City of Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis

Headlining the popular music and culture festival is KOFFEE, Jamaica’s “reggae ambassador of positive energy”.

Koffee’s groundbreaking, positive approach to reggae makes her one of the most exciting, forward thinking, globally focused teenage talents to emerge in decades. Koffee’s bold message of peace and love captivated the world with its joyous expression of gratitude. Boasting 122M views, Koffee is most known for her runaway hit “Toast”, a mind-blowing feat for a newcomer. At 18, she was the youngest and first female reggae artist to win a GRAMMY for the coveted Best Reggae Album. Her infectious Jamaican “patois” laden lyrics resonate with audiences of various ages, cultures and backgrounds the world over.

Nigerian born singer and songwriter CKAY will grace the Afro-Carib stage with his energetic afrobeats performance

CKAY is behind the song “Love Nwantiti”, the Tik Tok dance challenge that exploded on social media with dancers across globe the making African dance moves. With more than 900 million views globally, CKAY has connected people from different backgrounds, with one catchy song. His mega hit has the distinction of being the most Shazamed song in the world. The rising star in the ever burgeoning afrobeats scene is known for his bouncy futuristic guitar laden melodies, undoubtably inspired by music from the African Diaspora.

Jacob Forever

Using fusions of rap and reggaeton, GRAMMY nominated, Cuban born Jacob Forever is known for his artistic diversity between bachata, urban and reggaeton. He has collaborated with international artists such as Farruko, Pitbull, Thalia, Enrique Iglesias, De La Ghetto and Nacho among others.

Local food vendors will serve up their specialty Caribbean and African dishes and merchandise vendors will offer unique finds, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora.

General admission tickets at $25 and VIP tickets at $125 are on sale now at TICKETMASTER. Parking is $10 cash. For more info, please visit www.afriocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.