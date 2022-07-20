32BJ SEIU Members Endorse South Florida Candidates

[MIAMI] — 32BJ SEIU, the union that represents more than 175,000 airport workers, security officers, and other property-service workers, announced its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Florida Rep. Marie Woodson, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate Marleine Bastien, and Broward County Commission candidates Mayor Hazelle Rogers and Aude Sicard.

32BJ members support political candidates who believe workers deserve a living wage, benefits like paid time off and affordable healthcare, and the right to organize.

“We help make the airlines run and help passengers get to where they need to go safely, but many of us have to work two jobs to survive, ” said Gueldere Guerillis, a wheelchair attendant who helped evacuate passengers during the 2017 shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. “We go above and beyond the call of duty, especially during a crisis. We deserve a real living wage. We must elect people who care about our struggles. That’s why we’re supporting candidates who are committed to fighting for working families like us.”

Many of the candidates endorsed by 32BJ have fought for years alongside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport workers as they organized for a living wage and a union. On July 7th, the candidates and electeds joined airport workers and security officers at a boisterous rally to call for wage increases and life saving benefits.

Marleine Bastien

“I am very proud to stand with SEIU 32BJ as they continue their fight for livable wages, better working conditions, and much deserved paid leave,” says Marleine Bastien. “I have been standing with workers for the past 40 years and as Commissioner, I will continue to do so. Workers are the backbone of our economy and it is smart to treat them with respect and dignity.”

Aude Sicard

“Essential workers have a right to live in dignity with a living wage, sick days, vacation, health care insurance, and pension options,” says Aude Sicard. “The fight is on for unions to regain their strength. Unions’ power has eroded for the past 30 years and weakened with the rise of Corporate America. They need us as much as we need them. Let’s keep up the fight!”

Hazelle Rogers

“I will always stand with our hard working families. You are mothers, with children and families affected by rising cost of living and sometimes making a decision around food or medicine,” says Hazelle Rogers. You are our front line workers and you are valuable to our county. I stand with you dear Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Sister Friend & Community advocate. United we will win this fight also.”

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

“Having been recently appointed to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee I am happy to be formally endorsed by the SEIU of Florida,” says Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. “I completely understand that everyone who is employed here in Florida, no matter their race, where they live, their job description and who signs their paychecks, should make a livable wage and be able to keep their families afloat. Congress must act swiftly to pass legislation that will lift up working people in every state across the nation — Red, Blue, and Purple states — in order to build a stronger economy and future for working families. As your Congresswoman, I am proud to serve you and look forward to the work ahead.”

Marie Woodson

“It is such an honor to earn the endorsement of 32BJ SEIU. I stand with you in your struggle for higher wages, paid sick days, the equal treatment you deserve,” says Marie Woodson. “I will continue to fight the good fight for all essential workers. I thank 32 BJ SEIU for this endorsement because it truly is an endorsement of the people. The people have elected me, and as long as I am elected, you will always have a voice. I will continue to support you and advocate for union jobs.”

South Florida saw a 57% increase in rental costs since last year, with median rents at currently $3,400 per month for a 2-bedroom apartment. Despite being essential workers who have risked their lives throughout the pandemic, neither group of workers have paid sick days. These endorsements come on the heels of the introduction of the federal Good Jobs for Good Airports Act, which would set national minimum wages of at least $15 an hour or higher, plus paid time off, affordable health insurance, and other benefits. According to a 2017 UC Berkeley study, better wages encourage employee retention and improve airport security.