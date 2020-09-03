3,000 Medical Level Masks Donated to the City of Miramar by LGY Enterprises

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar received a donation of 3,000 medical level masks from LGY Enterprises, LLC. The masks donated include 4 Ply Masks & 3D Masks which have 4 layers- one with melt-blown antibacterial non-woven fabric offering micro filtering up to 99% as well as NUT 95 Respirators which offer 5 layers of protection- 2 with melt-blown antibacterial non-woven fabric also offering micro filtering up to 99%.

Commissioner Yvette Colbourne stated, “We are so grateful for this generous donation from LGY Enterprises. These masks will go a long way in keeping our residents and frontline workers safe during this pandemic. We’ve seen that personal protective equipment, especially facial coverings, have been proven to slow the spread of the virus in communities like ours right here in Miramar.”

Luz Suarez and Gloria Suarez of LGY Enterprises presented the masks to Commissioner Yvette Colbourne, Commissioner Alexandra Davis and Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers at Miramar City Hall.

LGY Enterprises, LLC (Lucy, Gloria & Yesenia) is a family women-owned business that offers exclusive distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the USA and Canada.

Their products are imported from Vietnam and are fully registered and approved with FDA and NIOSH, CE certified and 510K certified.