3 Things That Can Happen If Bail Isn’t Paid on Time

Nobody ever wishes or plans on ending up in jail. But that’s something that can happen to anyone. One of the first decisions that needs to be made in these situations is related to bail. It usually happens within a couple of hours.

The bail is here to save the day, meaning that it gives the defendant the chance to await trial outside of jail. At times, people, for whatever reason, do not pay their bail on time. So, what happens then?

There isn’t a single answer to this question, and things, in general, when it comes to this, aren’t that simple. However, if you’d like to get more information as far as this goes, then keep reading to uncover the consequences of not paying the bail on time.

You’ll Go Back Behind Bars

This is a no-brainer. Of course, the first thing that the defendant will need to deal with is to go back to jail, which can be extremely frustrating, since it is widely known that the jail isn’t just some peaceful place where you can relax, but a correctional facility that can seriously take a toll on a person’s well-being.

That's why no one ever wishes to go back to custody.

In a nutshell, everything will go as planned when the bail isn’t paid, aside from the fact that the defendant is no longer allowed to await trial from the comfort of their home. Every aspect of their case, like pre-trial meetings, court hearings, and others, will continue while that person is behind bars, not being able to participate.

There’ll Be Some Penalties

Aside from losing freedom, there are consequences that come in the form of financial repercussions that will “hit” either the defendant or their loved ones (if they were the ones who co-signed the bail). So, what can be expected in these instances?

They’ll lose the collateral, which can potentially include vehicles, houses, or anything else that was pledged for bail.

Fines that were issued by the court for being non-compliant

Legal costs for bail bond services that were already rendered

Speaking of this, if the family (or anyone else who is close to the defendant) hired the bondsman, and they didn’t pay him, then he has every right to pursue the cosigner via civil court for the amount of money owed to them.

Issues With The Legal Defense

People who stay in jail frequently have difficulties communicating with their solicitors because there are many hurdles that prevent them from having a normal interaction. Sometimes, the defense strategy can also suffer because the defendant isn’t physically and emotionally good due to incarceration.

When you’re in prison, you practically need to walk on eggshells, because even the smallest mistake can cost you big time. Not paying bail on time surely isn’t a small issue, and as you can see, its aftermath is far from pleasant.