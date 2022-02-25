25th Annual Mustafa Jazz Festival Closes out Black History Month

[MIAMI] — The Black History Month celebrations in South Florida will end with a bang as the 25th Annual Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend spreads the love of Jazz music as some of the industry’s top-notch musicians light up the Lyric Theater in Overtown, Feb. 25, 26, and 27th. Some of the participating agencies and companies include; Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lil’ Greenhouse Grill, Sunshine Jazz and The Lyric Theatre, to name a few.

“Continuing my father’s legacy means the world to me” said Melton Mustafa, Jr. Melton, Jr. not only carries his father’s name, but also his compassion and devotion to keeping Jazz alive and well. While this event is about his father, it is noteworthy how Melton, Jr. has quietly helped many students get instruments. As well as tools they need to become successful musicians, even if he had to come out of his own pockets.

Over the past 25 years, thousands of jazz and music lovers have enjoyed this festival, and this year’s line-up is as impressive as they come. From Kirk Whalum to Ed Calle to Melton Mustafa, Jr. The stage will be on fire with musical surprises and powerful words. “This is a go-to event every year and it gets better,” said Rodney Baltimore of Hot 105.