25 Jamaicans Who Helped Shape America’s Cultural Story

As the United States marks its 250th Independence Day, these Jamaican-born and Jamaican-descended figures reflect the island’s outsized influence on American music, politics, sports, business and culture.

SOUTH FLORIDA – As America prepares to celebrate its 250th Independence Day on July 4, the milestone arrives with a broader cultural resonance. The Semiquincentennial is not only a commemoration of the nation’s break from Britain. It is also a reminder of the immigrant communities that shaped the American story. Among them, Jamaicans have left a clear mark. They influenced the birth of hip hop and the global rise of reggae. They also drove breakthroughs in politics, sports, film, business, and academia.

Here are 25 Jamaican-born and Jamaican-descended figures whose contributions continue to reverberate across the United States.

Marcus Garvey

A towering figure in Black nationalism and the Harlem Renaissance, Marcus Garvey was born in St. Ann parish, Jamaica, and founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association. His message of Pan-African pride and self-determination resonated widely in the United States and beyond. Garvey, who died in 1940 at 52, is Jamaica’s first National Hero.

Bob Marley

The reggae king and global pop icon was born in St. Ann parish and raised in Kingston’s Trench Town. Marley also spent time in Delaware in the late 1960s and later lived in Miami. Songs including “Concrete Jungle” and “Roots, Rock, Reggae” helped carry reggae into the American mainstream. He died in Miami in May 1981 at 36.

DJ Kool Herc

Born in Kingston, DJ Kool Herc migrated to the United States with his family in 1968, settling in New York City’s growing Jamaican community. Hip hop lore traces the genre’s foundation to an August 1973 back-to-school party he hosted for his sister Cindy at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx. In 2023, Herc became the third Jamaican inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his contribution to hip hop.

Kamala Harris

Born in California, Kamala Harris became the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States. Her father, Donald Harris, is from Brown’s Town in St. Ann parish, where she visited as a child. Before serving as the nation’s 49th vice president under President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025, Harris was California’s attorney general and a U.S. senator.

Claude McKay

One of the major literary voices of the 20th century, Claude McKay was born in Clarendon parish, Jamaica, and moved to the United States in 1912. His work helped define the Harlem Renaissance, with poems such as “If We Must Die,” inspired by the Red Summer race riots of 1919, becoming enduring statements of resistance. McKay died in Chicago in 1948 at 58.

Colin Powell

Born in New York to parents from St. Elizabeth parish in southern Jamaica, Colin Powell rose through the U.S. military to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H. W. Bush. In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed him secretary of state. Powell died in Maryland in 2021 at 84.

Yvette Clarke

A New York congresswoman since 2007, Yvette Clarke was born in New York City to Jamaican parents. Her mother, Una Clarke, became a notable figure in diaspora politics as a member of the New York City Council. Yvette Clarke, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, has been a prominent voice on abortion rights and opposed the U.S. war in Iraq.

The Notorious B.I.G.

Born Christopher Wallace in New York City to Jamaican parents, The Notorious B.I.G. remains one of hip hop’s defining voices. He spent part of his youth in western Jamaica, where his family is from, before emerging as a central figure in 1990s rap. His 1994 debut album, “Ready to Die,” released through Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records, became a genre landmark. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in March 1997 at 24.

Shaggy

Born in central Kingston, Shaggy became one of contemporary reggae’s most commercially successful artists, earning two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album. His crossover hits include “Boombastic,” “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “In the Summertime.” Before his music career took off, he served in the U.S. Marines.

Madge Sinclair

Kingston-born actress Madge Sinclair brought authority and grace to a wide range of screen roles, including Alex Haley’s landmark 1977 miniseries “Roots.” Her credits also included “Cornbread, Earl and Me,” “Convoy,” “Coming to America” and the television series “Trapper John, M.D.” She died in 1995 at 57.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Born in Connecticut to an American father and Jamaican mother, Sheryl Lee Ralph has long maintained close ties to Jamaica while building a formidable stage and screen career. Her credits include “Dreamgirls,” “Moesha” and “Abbott Elementary.” In 2022, she won an Emmy for her role as Barbara Howard on “Abbott Elementary” and received Jamaica’s Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honor.

Thom Bell

Born in Kingston and raised in Philadelphia from age three, Thom Bell became one of the architects of the Philadelphia soul sound of the 1970s. The legendary songwriter and producer helped craft major hits for The Delfonics, The Stylistics and The Spinners, including “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart)” and “I’ll Be Around.” Bell died in Washington in 2022 at 79.

Monty Alexander

A major figure in contemporary jazz, Monty Alexander was born in Kingston and moved to Florida in the 1960s, where Frank Sinatra discovered him performing in clubs. His catalog includes albums such as “Alexander the Great” and “This Is Monty Alexander,” and his collaborators have included fellow Jamaican musicians Ernie Ranglin, Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare.

Patrick Ewing

Born in Kingston, Patrick Ewing moved to the United States at 13 and settled in Boston before becoming a college basketball star at Georgetown. The 7-foot center went on to anchor the New York Knicks across a 17-season NBA career. He was also a member of the U.S. “Dream Team” that won Olympic gold in Barcelona in 1992.

Harry Belafonte

Born in New York to Jamaican parents, Harry Belafonte spent part of his childhood in Kingston before returning to the United States. After serving in the Army, he became a barrier-breaking actor, singer and civil-rights activist. His credits included “Stormy Weather” and “Uptown Saturday Night,” while songs such as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jamaica Farewell” became signature recordings. Belafonte died in 2023 at 96.

Heavy D

Born in Manchester parish, Jamaica, Heavy D moved to Mount Vernon, N.Y., as a child and became a key figure in the New Jack Swing era. As the frontman of Heavy D & the Boyz, he recorded five albums for Uptown Records and helped define a more melodic, dance-driven lane in hip hop. He also collaborated with Jamaican artists including Super Cat. Heavy D died in 2011 at 44.

Ken Williams

Broadcaster Ken Williams was among the radio figures who helped bring reggae to mainstream American audiences in the 1970s. At New York’s WLIB 1170 AM, he championed the hottest reggae records of the era, many by his close friend Bob Marley, helping the sound travel beyond Caribbean communities and into wider U.S. culture.

The Chin Family of VP Records

Vincent and Pat Chin were music-industry veterans when they moved to New York City in the late 1970s and established VP Records. The company grew from a family-run operation into the world’s largest distributor of dancehall-reggae, releasing and distributing music by major Jamaican acts including Beres Hammond, Beenie Man, Sean Paul and Lady Saw.

Lowell Hawthorne of Golden Krust

From rural St. Andrew parish, Lowell Hawthorne built Golden Krust with members of his family after launching the restaurant business in New York City in 1989. It became the largest Jamaican-owned business in the United States, with more than 100 outlets across nine states. Hawthorne died in 2017 at 57.

His widow, Lorna Hawthorne, later established the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation to advance his goal of supporting West Indian students facing college-tuition challenges. The foundation’s galas have raised more than $200,000 for the initiative.

Orlando Patterson

Born in Westmoreland parish and raised in Kingston, Orlando Patterson became one of the most influential sociologists and historians of his generation. A Harvard University professor, he is widely recognized for his scholarship on race, slavery and freedom in Jamaica and the United States, including the book “The Sociology of Slavery.”

Grace Jones

Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica’s first capital, Grace Jones was raised in New York City and emerged as one of pop culture’s most singular figures. A successful model before launching her music career, Jones blurred disco, reggae, new wave and performance art on songs such as “My Jamaican Guy” and “Pull Up to the Bumper,” as well as the 1980 album “Warm Leatherette.” Her film credits include “A View to a Kill” and “Boomerang.”

Frank Silvera

Kingston-born and Boston-raised, Frank Silvera became a prolific character actor during television’s golden age. His credits included “The Twilight Zone,” “Gunsmoke,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and “The High Chaparral.” Silvera died in California in June 1970 at 55.

Morgan Heritage

Raised in Boston and New York City, Morgan Heritage grew up in a family rooted in Jamaican culture. The group became one of reggae’s most enduring sibling acts. They are known for songs like “Don’t Haffi Dread,” “Down by the River,” and “She’s Still Loving Me.” The group won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for “Strictly Roots.”

Sanya Richards-Ross

Born in Kingston, Sanya Richards-Ross became one of the premier 400-meter runners of her era. Competing for the United States, she won Olympic gold in the 400 meters at the 2012 London Games and earned three additional Olympic gold medals as part of the U.S. 4×400-meter relay team. She was also a six-time U.S. champion in the event.

Busta Rhymes

Born in New York City to Jamaican parents, Busta Rhymes became one of hip hop’s most distinctive performers, known for his rapid-fire delivery, high-concept videos and kinetic stage presence. Songs such as “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check” and “Dangerous” became rap staples, while collaborations with Jamaican artists including Stephen Marley and Vybz Kartel underscored his Caribbean roots.

Happy Independence Day America

Collectively, these figures show how Jamaican influence has shaped the American mainstream. It is not a footnote to the national story. It is part of its creative engine. As the country marks 250 years of independence, their legacies offer a timely reminder. America’s cultural power has grown through voices from beyond its shores. These include rhythms, ideas, and ambitions carried here.