2025 Orange Blossom Classic Partners with Invesco QQQ

MIAMI GARDENS — The 2025 Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) Committee proudly announces that Invesco QQQ has signed on as the Title Partner in a new multi-year agreement, ushering in a dynamic new era under the name Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic.

This partnership marks more than just a naming rights milestone—it represents a shared commitment to innovation, empowerment, and financial education. As part of the agreement, Invesco QQQ will also serve as the exclusive partner in the asset, wealth, and investment management products and services category, strengthening its position as a national leader in financial empowerment and collegiate engagement.

“The Orange Blossom Classic is more than a football game—it’s a celebration of education, culture, and community impact,” said Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic. “We’re proud to partner with Invesco QQQ to bring these values to life through meaningful programming that equips students and student-athletes for success on and off the field. Together, we’re building a legacy that’s rooted in empowerment, access, and long-term growth.”

A leading investment management firm, Invesco is dedicated to delivering value and long-term positive outcomes for clients through a broad range of investment strategies and a culture of innovation. As the official ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) of the NCAA, Invesco’s presence within college athletics continues to grow. Through this expanded relationship with the Orange Blossom Classic, Invesco deepens its commitment to students and student-athletes of all backgrounds by promoting investment education and championing financial independence.

Beyond the football field, Invesco QQQ will also serve as the title partner of two cornerstone OBC professional development programs that empower the next generation of leaders. Through the Professional Business Combine, participants will engage in immersive sessions with top business executives and industry leaders focused on financial planning, innovation, and market insights.

In addition, Invesco QQQ will be the title partner of the Careers in Sports & Entertainment Symposium, a marquee experience designed to expose students and early-career professionals to the business side of the sports and entertainment industries—including marketing, management, media, and operations—through networking, mentorship, and career exploration.

Now entering its fifth year since re-establishment, the Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic continues to serve as a premier HBCU football and cultural celebration. The 2025 edition will feature Howard University and Florida A&M University, two of the most storied institutions in HBCU history, as they face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 30, 2025, during Labor Day Weekend. Official ancillary events begin on Tuesday, August 26.

For details on tickets, hotels, and official events, visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @OrangeBlossomFC.