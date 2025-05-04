2025 Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run: A Celebration of Fitness and Culture

MIRAMAR – On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Miramar Regional Park will host the highly anticipated Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run. This event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of fitness, reggae music, and community spirit. Legendary reggae artist Sizzla has been officially named a Race Ambassador, joining an impressive lineup that includes Ky-Mani Marley and 8-time Olympic medalist Veronica Campbell Brown.

Event Overview

The Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run offers participants a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of reggae while promoting health and wellness. The event aims to bring together people of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy the rhythm and energy of reggae music as they run or walk through the picturesque Miramar Regional Park.

Race Ambassadors

Sizzla

Known for his powerful voice and profound lyrics, Sizzla has made an indelible mark on the reggae music scene. As a Race Ambassador, he brings his passion for music and community to the Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run, inspiring participants with his presence and support.

Ky-Mani Marley

The son of reggae legend Bob Marley, Ky-Mani Marley has carved out his own successful career in music. His involvement as a Race Ambassador underscores the strong connection between the Marley family and the reggae genre. Ky-Mani’s energy and enthusiasm will undoubtedly add to the event’s electric atmosphere.

Veronica Campbell Brown

An 8-time Olympic medalist, Veronica Campbell Brown is one of Jamaica’s most decorated athletes. Her participation as a Race Ambassador emphasizes the event’s focus on fitness and athleticism. Veronica’s achievements and dedication to her sport serve as an inspiration to all participants.

The Experience

The Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run is more than just a race; it’s an immersive cultural experience. Participants will be treated to live reggae performances throughout the course, creating an exhilarating backdrop for their run or walk. The event also features various activities and attractions, including:

Reggae Music Stages – Multiple stages set up around the park will showcase live performances from top reggae artists, ensuring that the spirit of the music is ever-present.

– Multiple stages set up around the park will showcase live performances from top reggae artists, ensuring that the spirit of the music is ever-present. Cultural Exhibits – Learn about the rich history and influence of reggae through interactive displays and exhibits.

– Learn about the rich history and influence of reggae through interactive displays and exhibits. Food and Beverage Stations – Enjoy a taste of Jamaica with authentic culinary offerings available for participants and spectators.

– Enjoy a taste of Jamaica with authentic culinary offerings available for participants and spectators. Vendor Booths – Explore a variety of merchandise from local artisans and businesses.

– Explore a variety of merchandise from local artisans and businesses. Kids’ Zone – Fun activities and entertainment for the younger participants, making it a family-friendly event.

Registration and Participation

Registration for the Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run is open to individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re an experienced runner or simply looking for a fun way to stay active, this event welcomes everyone. Participants can register online through the official event website, where they will find details on entry fees, race packets, and other important information.

Registration is only $35 and the price increases to $40 Monday, May 5.

Sign up today at www.JamaicaHi5KRun.com

Race Day Details

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Location: Miramar Regional Park 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027

Start Time: 7:00 AM

Participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure ample time for parking, packet pickup, and warm-up activities. The race will kick off at 7:00 AM, with the music and festivities starting shortly thereafter.

Community Impact

The Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run is not just about fitness and fun—it’s also about giving back to the community. Proceeds from the event will support local charities and initiatives that promote health, wellness, and cultural enrichment. By participating in the run, individuals are contributing to causes that make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Sponsorship and Volunteering

The success of the Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run relies on the support of sponsors and volunteers. Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to become sponsors, helping to enhance the event while gaining visibility among attendees. Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of the race, from setup to cleanup.

Shop with Purpose!: Irie Steppings

Run or Walk in your Jamaican Socks, and contribute to the cause. When you shop with Irie Steppings, 15% of every purchase goes directly to support the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative, bringing vital aid to health clinics in Jamaica.

Look good and feel even better knowing your style is making a difference!

How to Get Involved

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or volunteer, visit the event website for more information on how you can contribute. Your support is greatly appreciated and vital to the event’s success.

Celebration of Fitness and Culture

The 2025 Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run promises to be an unforgettable event that blends the rhythmic beats of reggae with the invigorating spirit of a 5K run. With esteemed Race Ambassadors like Sizzla, Ky-Mani Marley, and Veronica Campbell Brown, participants are in for a treat as they join this celebration of music, fitness, and community.

Mark your calendars for May 10 and get ready to experience the perfect fusion of reggae and running at Miramar Regional Park.