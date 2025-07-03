NEW YORK — The Caribbean Elite Group is excited to announce the initial selection of esteemed award recipients for the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, honoring legendary musicians whose influence has significantly impacted the cultural scene of Caribbean music.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bounty Killer

Among them, Bounty Killer stands out as a transformative powerhouse in global dancehall music. He will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, commemorating his immense influence across generations. Fans can look forward to his highly anticipated return to the stage for his first U.S. performance in fifteen years, set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 5 – as part of the Reggae Fest concert series.

Calypso Honors: Super Blue

Austin “Super Blue” Lyons, the visionary behind the iconic “jump and wave” style of soca via his 1991 “Get Something and Wave” hit— a phenomenon which continues to ignite the spirit of carnival celebrations around the world still today— will receive the prestigious Calypso Honors for his lasting impact on the genre.

Producer Honor: Kewin Du Bois

Additionally, the extraordinary Kerwin Du Bois, a versatile powerhouse renowned for his exceptional talents as a producer and composer, will be recognized for his profound influence on Caribbean music and will receive a Producer Honor.

The third Caribbean Music Awards will happen on August 28, 2025. It is called ‘The Grand Night of Caribbean Music.’ The event will be held at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets for this exciting event went on sale last week. You can buy them today through Kings Theatre.

2025 Caribbean Music Awards Nominees

As announced, the 2025 edition of the annual event proudly showcases over 200 nominees across more than 40 categories. Voting wrapped up last month, giving participants the opportunity to select their favorite artists in each category. This year saw an impressive 73% increase in voting compared to previous years, a clear sign of the event’s significant and consistent growth.

Masicka and Shenseea lead the charge with seven nominations each, while Patrice Roberts and Kes closely follow with six nominations apiece. Notable artists such as Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium have also made their mark, each receiving five nominations.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements, including additional iconic performers in our star-studded lineup. ‘Caribbean Music’s Biggest Night’ returns on Thursday, August 28, 2025.