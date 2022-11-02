2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations

BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Key Voter Information

Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot

Deadline to register to vote is October 11

Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29

Must return and received by SOE any 7pm on Election Day

Early Voting Period – October 24 – November 8 – 7am-7pm, go to any location

Election Day – November 8th – must go to assigned precinct

Deadline to submit vote by mail cure affidavit is November 10th 5pm

Click here for Research help with state and county amendments

Ballot Recommendations

United States Senator: Val Demings

Congress District D23: Jared Moskowitz

Congress District D24: Frederica Wilson

Congress District 25: Debbie Wasserman

Governor/Lt: Charlie Crist/Karla Hernández

Attorney General: Aramis Ayala

Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersly

Comm of Agriculture: Naomi Blemur

State Senate

District 30: Tina Polsky

District 26: Lori Bierman

State Rep District 96: Dan Daley

State Rep District 97: Lisa Dunkley

State Rep District 100: Linda Thompson Gonzalez

State Rep District 101: Hillary Cassel

State Rep District 103: Robin Bartelman

State Rep District 105: Marie Woodson

Supreme Court Justice

Charles Canady – NO

John Couriel – YES

Jamie Grosshans – YES

Jorge Labarga – YS

Ricky Polston – YES

District Court of Appeal District 4 – YES

NOP – Cory Ciklin

Dorian Damoorgian

Jonathan Gerber

Robert Gross

Spencer Levine

Melanie May

Circuit Judge Group 17/23

NOP – Tania Williams

Circuit Judge Group 17/51

NOP Tamar Hamilton

County Court Judge Group 15

NOP Suzette O. Hyde

School Board District 1

Rod Velez

School Board District 05

NOP Ruth Carter Lynch

School Board District 06

NOP Steven R. Julian

School Board District 08

NOP – Allen Zeman

C. Broward Water Control D2, Zone 2

NOP Susan Coyle

Amendments

State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO

State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO

State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services – Yes

Broward County Charter Questions – all YES

Information on amendments:

Municipal Elections also being held. There are a number of municipal elections in Broward County and amendments in County- research is ongoing:

Cooper City

District 1: Joshua Giancarlo

District 2: Howard Meltzer

Charter Amendment: NO

Dania Beach

Fort Lauderdale

District 1: John Herbst

District 3: Yvette Dubose

District 4: Warren Sturman

Hollywood

◦ Traci Callari for District 3 on the Hollywood City Commission

◦ Kevin Biederman for District 5

Lauderdale Lakes

Seat 1: Marilyn Davis

Seat 2: Nether Stephens

Lauderhill

Mayor Seat 5 : Ken Thurston

Commission Seat 4: Denise Grant

Plantation

Mayor : Lynn Stoner

Group 1 : Eric Anderson

Group 2 : Denise Harland

: Denise Harland Group 5: Louis Reinstein

Pompano Beach

Rhonda Eaton

Alison Fournier

Beverly Perkins

Barry Moss

Sunrise

Tamarac

Mayor: Mike Gelin

District 2: Tyneka Rene

District 4: Carol Mendelson

West Park

Wilton Manors

Mayor: Scott Newton

Commissioner Paul Rolli

Don D’Arminio

Weston

District 3 : Byron Jaffe

District 4: Mary Molina-Macfie

SW Ranches

Oakland Park

North Lauderdale

Mayor: Ana Ziade

Margate

Hallandale Beach

Coral Springs