2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations

BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Key Voter Information

  • Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot
  • Deadline to register to vote is October 11
  • Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29
  • Must return and received by SOE any 7pm on Election Day
  • Early Voting Period – October 24 – November 8 – 7am-7pm, go to any location
  • Election Day – November 8th – must go to assigned precinct
  • Deadline to submit vote by mail cure affidavit is November 10th 5pm
  • Click here for Research help with state and county amendments

Ballot Recommendations

United States Senator: Val Demings

Congress District D23: Jared Moskowitz

Congress District D24: Frederica Wilson

Congress District 25: Debbie Wasserman

Governor/Lt: Charlie Crist/Karla Hernández

Attorney General:  Aramis Ayala

Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersly

Comm of Agriculture:  Naomi Blemur

State Senate

District 30: Tina Polsky
District 26: Lori Bierman

State Rep District 96: Dan Daley

State Rep District 97: Lisa Dunkley

State Rep District 100: Linda Thompson Gonzalez

State Rep District 101:  Hillary Cassel

State Rep District 103: Robin Bartelman

State Rep District 105: Marie Woodson

Supreme Court Justice
  • Charles Canady – NO
  • John Couriel – YES
  • Jamie Grosshans – YES
  • Jorge Labarga – YS
  • Ricky Polston – YES

District Court of Appeal District 4 –  YES
NOP    –   Cory Ciklin
Dorian Damoorgian
Jonathan Gerber
Robert Gross
Spencer Levine
Melanie May

Circuit Judge Group 17/23
NOP – Tania Williams

Circuit Judge Group 17/51
NOP              Tamar Hamilton

County Court Judge Group 15
NOP             Suzette O. Hyde

School Board District 1
Rod Velez

School Board District 05
NOP                      Ruth Carter Lynch

School Board District 06
NOP                   Steven R. Julian

School Board District 08
NOP – Allen Zeman

C. Broward Water Control D2, Zone 2  

NOP       Susan Coyle

Amendments

  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO
  • State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services – Yes

Broward County Charter Questions – all YES

Information on amendments:

Municipal Elections also being held.  There are a number of municipal elections in Broward County and amendments in County- research is ongoing:

Cooper City

  • District 1: Joshua Giancarlo
  • District 2: Howard Meltzer
  • Charter Amendment: NO

Dania Beach 

Fort Lauderdale

  • District 1: John Herbst
  • District 3: Yvette Dubose
  • District 4: Warren Sturman

Hollywood

◦ Traci Callari for District 3 on the Hollywood City Commission
◦ Kevin Biederman for District 5

Lauderdale Lakes
Seat 1: Marilyn Davis
Seat 2: Nether Stephens

Lauderhill

  • Mayor Seat 5: Ken Thurston
  • Commission Seat 4: Denise Grant

Plantation

  • Mayor: Lynn Stoner
  • Group 1: Eric Anderson
  • Group 2: Denise Harland
  • Group 5: Louis Reinstein

Pompano Beach

  • Rhonda Eaton
  • Alison Fournier
  • Beverly Perkins
  • Barry Moss

Sunrise

Tamarac

  • Mayor: Mike Gelin
  • District 2: Tyneka Rene
  • District 4: Carol Mendelson

West Park

Wilton Manors

Mayor: Scott Newton

  • Commissioner Paul Rolli
  • Don D’Arminio

Weston

  • District 3: Byron Jaffe
  • District 4: Mary Molina-Macfie

SW Ranches

Oakland Park

North Lauderdale

  • Mayor: Ana Ziade

Margate

Hallandale Beach

Coral Springs

 

