2022 Broward County General Election Ballot Recommendations
BROWARD COUNTY – These recommendations should not be substituted above your own research, diligence or interests. For more information visit Broward County Supervisor of Elections.
Key Voter Information
- Lookup your specific sample ballot here: www.BrowardVotes.org/Voter-information/sample-ballot
- Deadline to register to vote is October 11
- Deadline to request vote by mail ballot: October 29
- Must return and received by SOE any 7pm on Election Day
- Early Voting Period – October 24 – November 8 – 7am-7pm, go to any location
- Election Day – November 8th – must go to assigned precinct
- Deadline to submit vote by mail cure affidavit is November 10th 5pm
- Click here for Research help with state and county amendments
Ballot Recommendations
United States Senator: Val Demings
Congress District D23: Jared Moskowitz
Congress District D24: Frederica Wilson
Congress District 25: Debbie Wasserman
Governor/Lt: Charlie Crist/Karla Hernández
Attorney General: Aramis Ayala
Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersly
Comm of Agriculture: Naomi Blemur
State Senate
District 30: Tina Polsky
District 26: Lori Bierman
State Rep District 96: Dan Daley
State Rep District 97: Lisa Dunkley
State Rep District 100: Linda Thompson Gonzalez
State Rep District 101: Hillary Cassel
State Rep District 103: Robin Bartelman
State Rep District 105: Marie Woodson
Supreme Court Justice
- Charles Canady – NO
- John Couriel – YES
- Jamie Grosshans – YES
- Jorge Labarga – YS
- Ricky Polston – YES
District Court of Appeal District 4 – YES
NOP – Cory Ciklin
Dorian Damoorgian
Jonathan Gerber
Robert Gross
Spencer Levine
Melanie May
Circuit Judge Group 17/23
NOP – Tania Williams
Circuit Judge Group 17/51
NOP Tamar Hamilton
County Court Judge Group 15
NOP Suzette O. Hyde
School Board District 1
Rod Velez
School Board District 05
NOP Ruth Carter Lynch
School Board District 06
NOP Steven R. Julian
School Board District 08
NOP – Allen Zeman
C. Broward Water Control D2, Zone 2
NOP Susan Coyle
Amendments
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 1 – Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes – NO
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission – NO
- State Constitutional Amendment No. 3 – Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services – Yes
Broward County Charter Questions – all YES
Information on amendments:
- https://lwvfl.org/amendments-2022/
- https://www.clickorlando.com/results-2022/2022/09/22/heres-what-florida-amendment-3-means-on-the-november-ballot/
Municipal Elections also being held. There are a number of municipal elections in Broward County and amendments in County- research is ongoing:
Cooper City
- District 1: Joshua Giancarlo
- District 2: Howard Meltzer
- Charter Amendment: NO
Dania Beach
Fort Lauderdale
- District 1: John Herbst
- District 3: Yvette Dubose
- District 4: Warren Sturman
Hollywood
◦ Traci Callari for District 3 on the Hollywood City Commission
◦ Kevin Biederman for District 5
Lauderdale Lakes
Seat 1: Marilyn Davis
Seat 2: Nether Stephens
Lauderhill
- Mayor Seat 5: Ken Thurston
- Commission Seat 4: Denise Grant
Plantation
- Mayor: Lynn Stoner
- Group 1: Eric Anderson
- Group 2: Denise Harland
- Group 5: Louis Reinstein
Pompano Beach
- Rhonda Eaton
- Alison Fournier
- Beverly Perkins
- Barry Moss
Sunrise
Tamarac
- Mayor: Mike Gelin
- District 2: Tyneka Rene
- District 4: Carol Mendelson
West Park
Wilton Manors
Mayor: Scott Newton
- Commissioner Paul Rolli
- Don D’Arminio
Weston
- District 3: Byron Jaffe
- District 4: Mary Molina-Macfie
SW Ranches
Oakland Park
North Lauderdale
- Mayor: Ana Ziade
Margate
Hallandale Beach
Coral Springs