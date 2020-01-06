MIAMI – The South Florida District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration is seeking nominations for the 2020 National Small Business Week Awards Program.

For the South Florida District, NSBW award nominations are being accepted in the following 11 categories:

*Small Business Person of the Year

*Small Business Exporter of the Year

*Rural Small Business Person of the Year

*Young Entrepreneur of the Year

*Second Chance Hiring Advocate of the Year

Veteran Business Owner of the Year

Minority Business Owner of the Year

Woman Business Owner of the Year

Small Business Advocate of the Year

Small Business Community Partner of the Year

Small Business Media Advocate of the Year

All National Award and Regional Award nominations (*) must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST, Jan. 7, 2020.

Other district and state-level awards must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST, Feb. 7, 2020.

Email submissions of SBA Awards forms will not be accepted as they contain personally identifiable information (PII). Nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

South Florida District Office

Attn: Heather Hines

51 SW 1st Ave, Suite 201

Miami, Florida 33130

Business owners and advocates can self-nominate. Descriptions of the award categories and instructions on how to nominate a person can be found online at the South Florida District Office Website. The website also includes other national-level small business award categories and nomination guidelines.

The winners of the State of Florida Small Business Person of the Year and Small Business Exporter of the Year awards will advance to the national competition and be recognized during the National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., May 3 – 9, 2020.

Visit the National Small Business Week Awards website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination. Additional categories for national consideration are also available at this website.

2020 South Florida NSBW categories:

National Award(s) Due Jan. 7

Small Business Person of the Year: Nominees from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam will compete for the title of the National Small Business Person of the Year, SBA’s signature award. Nominees must demonstrate success in business as well as contributions to their local communities.

Small Business Exporter of the Year: SBA’s Small Business Exporter of the Year recognizes individuals for their success and dedication to exporting products or services.

Regional Award(s) Due Jan. 7

Rural Small Business Person of the Year: This award honors an individual who owns and operates (or bears principal responsibility for operating) a for-profit small business. Nominees must operates or bears principal responsibility for operating a small business with a minimum three-year track record in a community of 50,000 people or less (or is considered rural).

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: To be considered a young entrepreneur, the nominee must be a majority owner (51% or more) and operator or bear principal responsibility for operating a small business with a minimum three year track record, and who will not have reached the age of 30 by April 1, 2020.

Second Chance Hiring Advocate of the Year: This award will be presented to an individual that assists entrepreneurs through advocacy and other efforts that raise the profile, effectiveness, health, vitality, growth, or expansion of small businesses. These efforts can target specific segments of the small business population such as women, veterans, minorities, exporters, and those small firms located in rural communities.

State Award(s) Due Feb. 7

Veteran Business Owner of the Year This award honors an individual who owns and operates (or bears principal responsibility for operating) a for-profit small business and who has been discharged or released from active duty in the Armed Forces under honorable conditions. Nominees must serve as a majority owner (51% or more) and operates or bears principal responsibility for operating a small business with a minimum three-year track record.

Minority Business Owner of the Year This award honors a minority who owns and operates (or bears principal responsibility for operating) a for-profit small business. Nominees must serve as a majority owner (51% or more) and operates or bears principal responsibility for operating a small business with a minimum three-year track record.

Woman Business Owner of the Year This award honors a female who owns and operates (or bears principal responsibility for operating) a for-profit small business. Nominees must serve as a majority owner (51% or more) and operates or bears principal responsibility for operating a small business with a minimum three-year track record.

Small Business Community Partner of the Year This award honors any organization that assists entrepreneurs through advocacy and other efforts that raise the profile, effectiveness, health, vitality, growth, or expansion of small businesses in the SBA’s North Florida District Office territory. These efforts can target specific segments of the small business population such as women, veterans, minorities, exporters, and those small firms located in rural communities.

Small Business Advocate of the Year This award honors an individual that assists entrepreneurs through advocacy and other efforts that raise the profile, effectiveness, health, vitality, growth, or expansion of small businesses in the SBA’s North Florida District Office territory. These efforts can target specific segments of the small business population such as women, veterans, minorities, exporters, and those small firms located in rural communities.

Small Business Media Advocate of the Year This award honors an outstanding communications professional from television, radio, web, electronic or print media whose work supports the growth and expansion of small businesses in the SBA North Florida District Office territory.

Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities and to our nation’s economy. For over 55 years, SBA continues its tradition of honoring the nation’s 31 million small businesses.

More information can be found at the SBA’s National Small Business Week website at www.sba.gov/nsbw.