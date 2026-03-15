18th Ave Coming to the Jam Block Party: A Liberty City Celebration

MIAMI DADE – Get ready to experience the heart and soul of Miami-Dade at the 18th Ave Coming to the Jam Block Party, hosted by Commissioner Keon Hardemon. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 28, 2026. On this day, NW 18th Avenue in Liberty City transforms into a vibrant festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss!

Event Highlights: Music, Art, Food, and Local Talent

The block party promises a lively day filled with Miami’s best sounds, sights, and flavors. Attendees will groove to live performances from local DJs, singers, and musicians. Meanwhile, artists showcase their work in pop-up galleries along the avenue. Food vendors will serve up classic Miami dishes. This offers a taste of the city’s rich culinary traditions.

Special tributes will honor local DJs, producers, writers, and entertainers who have shaped Miami’s dynamic creative scene.

Cultural Significance: Honoring Miami’s Artists and New Street Names

This year’s event is extra special with the announcement of newly co-designated streets. Each street will bear music-inspired names that reflect Miami’s deep ties to musical innovation and cultural expression.

The block party celebrates this heritage, highlighting the city’s ongoing commitment to uplifting the voices and talents that make Miami unique.

Community Impact: Free and Open to All

The 18th Ave Coming to the Jam Block Party is free and open to the public, inviting neighbors, families, and music lovers from across Miami-Dade to join together in unity and pride. The event aims to strengthen community bonds and inspire the next generation of artists and leaders.

Logistics: Road Closures and More Details Coming Soon

As NW 18th Avenue gets set for this exciting transformation, please stay tuned for important updates on road closures, transportation options, and the full performance schedule. In addition, organizers will release a comprehensive guide in the coming days. This will help everyone plan their visit and make the most of this unforgettable celebration.

Get ready to dance, connect, and celebrate Miami’s cultural legacy! Invite your friends and family, and don’t miss out on the 18th Ave Coming to the Jam Block Party—where Liberty City’s spirit shines brightest.