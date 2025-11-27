12 to 12 Rooftop Lounge: Leading Nightlife in Ocho Rios

OCHO RIOS – Under the leadership of General Manager Kimley McIntosh, the 12 to 12 Rooftop Lounge in Drax Hall has become the #1 night-time entertainment spot for Ocho Rios and its surrounding communities. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, exceptional service, and commitment to creating memorable experiences, 12 to 12 is a true gem in the local nightlife scene.

One-Year Anniversary Celebration with a Purpose

On December 12th, 12 to 12 Rooftop Lounge will mark its one-year anniversary with a celebration dedicated to giving back. All proceeds from this special night will be donated to support Hurricane Melissa Relief in St. Ann, demonstrating the lounge’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of its community.

Supporting St. Ann: Relief Efforts for Hurricane Melissa

In response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, the 12 to 12 team has taken meaningful action. The lounge distributed care packages to affected citizens in the St. Ann communities of Windsor, Lewis, Priory, and Steer Town. Additionally, they provided water to workmen actively involved in restoring essential utilities, playing a hands-on role in community recovery efforts.

Global Recognition: World Culinary Award Winner

The excellence of 12 to 12 Rooftop Lounge has not gone unnoticed on the world stage. The venue was recently honored with the World Culinary Award for Best Caribbean Rooftop Restaurant 2025. This prestigious accolade reflects their dedication to culinary excellence and outstanding guest experiences.

A Message from General Manager Kimley McIntosh

Kimley McIntosh shares, “12 to 12 is about fun, love, and happiness—a premium day and night destination for everyone. We are grateful for the support from our guests and community, and we are proud to give back in meaningful ways.”

Join the Celebration

Community members and visitors are invited to join the anniversary festivities on December 12th. Experience the best of Ocho Rios nightlife while supporting a worthy cause—the ongoing hurricane relief efforts in St. Ann.